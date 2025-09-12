Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Especiales
12 de septiembre de 2025
84°lluvia ligera
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

More than 10% of the electrical energy consumed in Puerto Rico comes from solar panels in homes

The Institute for Economic and Financial Analysis of Energy anticipated that the number will continue to increase rapidly.

September 12, 2025 - 3:46 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The number of residential solar panel installations amounts to 163,000. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

More than 10% of the electricity consumed in Puerto Rico comes from solar panel systems installed in thousands of homes around the island, reported the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis (Ieefa).

RELATED

The entity specified that, according to information provided by LUMA Energy, the consortium in charge of power transmission and distribution, as of June 2025, the installed systems totaled close to 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

Ieefa estimates that these systems will produce more than 1,800 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Currently, the number of residential installations amounts to 163,000. This figure represents 12% of the universe of residential customers in Puerto Rico.

“Based on LUMA’s estimated sales figures for fiscal year 2025 and data on solar energy exported to the grid by systems under net metering, Ieefa estimates that these PV systems installed on residential and commercial rooftops account for about 10.3% of all electricity consumed in Puerto Rico,” reads the entity’s report.

“These statistics do not take into account off-grid systems, which means that the amount of electricity actually supplied by solar systems is probably even higher,” he adds.

According to the entity,in the past four years alone, for example, installed residential and commercial rooftop solar capacity has grown fivefold.

On a monthly basis, according to data submitted by LUMA, some 3,200 solar energy systems are installed each month.

The private operator, Ieefa noted, estimates that the number of systems will continue to grow at a similar pace, reaching almost 2 GW of installed capacity by mid-2028.

“The low day-to-day reliability of the grid and the threat of another catastrophic blackout like the one caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 are factors driving the installation of solar systems,” the entity stressed.

“Electric system reliability has continued to deteriorate in recent years, with metrics on the frequency and duration of outages on the transmission and distribution systems worsening between fiscal years 2023 and 2025. These metrics are several times worse than the U.S. average,” he added.

Such lack of confidence is causing 83% of solar systems to rely on batteries for energy storage.

Ieefa recognized that batteries distributed in homes could support the power grid.

In July 2025, for example, LUMA dispatched an average of 40 megawatts (MW) during peak hours.

According to Ieefa, rooftop solar panel systems “have contributed to reducing blackouts during peak hours, when central generation capacity is not sufficient to meet total demand”.

The organization, meanwhile, singled out the government for betting on the centralization of energy generation.

“Instead of planning and facilitating the installation of rooftop solar array systems and boosting the island’s resilience to severe storms in the future, the government’s announcement of a request for proposals (RFP) for 3 GW of large-scale generation favoring natural gas would shackle Puerto Ricans to decades of centralized infrastructure with the price volatility of fossil fuel imports," Ieefa noted.

Tags
Energía solar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 12 de septiembre de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: