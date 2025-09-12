More than 10% of the electrical energy consumed in Puerto Rico comes from solar panels in homes

More than 10% of the electricity consumed in Puerto Rico comes from solar panel systems installed in thousands of homes around the island, reported the Institute for Energy Economic and Financial Analysis (Ieefa).

The entity specified that, according to information provided by LUMA Energy, the consortium in charge of power transmission and distribution, as of June 2025, the installed systems totaled close to 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

Ieefa estimates that these systems will produce more than 1,800 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Currently, the number of residential installations amounts to 163,000. This figure represents 12% of the universe of residential customers in Puerto Rico.

“Based on LUMA’s estimated sales figures for fiscal year 2025 and data on solar energy exported to the grid by systems under net metering, Ieefa estimates that these PV systems installed on residential and commercial rooftops account for about 10.3% of all electricity consumed in Puerto Rico,” reads the entity’s report.

“These statistics do not take into account off-grid systems, which means that the amount of electricity actually supplied by solar systems is probably even higher,” he adds.

According to the entity,in the past four years alone, for example, installed residential and commercial rooftop solar capacity has grown fivefold.

On a monthly basis, according to data submitted by LUMA, some 3,200 solar energy systems are installed each month.

The private operator, Ieefa noted, estimates that the number of systems will continue to grow at a similar pace, reaching almost 2 GW of installed capacity by mid-2028.

“The low day-to-day reliability of the grid and the threat of another catastrophic blackout like the one caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 are factors driving the installation of solar systems,” the entity stressed.

“Electric system reliability has continued to deteriorate in recent years, with metrics on the frequency and duration of outages on the transmission and distribution systems worsening between fiscal years 2023 and 2025. These metrics are several times worse than the U.S. average,” he added.

Such lack of confidence is causing 83% of solar systems to rely on batteries for energy storage.

Ieefa recognized that batteries distributed in homes could support the power grid.

In July 2025, for example, LUMA dispatched an average of 40 megawatts (MW) during peak hours.

According to Ieefa, rooftop solar panel systems “have contributed to reducing blackouts during peak hours, when central generation capacity is not sufficient to meet total demand”.

The organization, meanwhile, singled out the government for betting on the centralization of energy generation.

