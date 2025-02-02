President Donald Trump is delivering on his campaign promises. However, the ferocious barrage of executive orders imposed by his agenda continues to surprise. With a clear path, almost without counterweights and exempt from the obligation to run for re-election, the president has erased with the stroke of a pen dozens of initiatives that collide with his beliefs, generating a wave of confusion and fear.

Lee este artículo en español.

Trump appears to exhibit utter disregard for the limits set by the Constitution and existing laws. He has retaliated by ousting federal officials who investigated cases against him, eliminated federal diversity, equality and inclusion policies, dynamited environmental protections, and, in his crusade against bureaucracy and waste, has issued sweeping rulings that seek to suspend or eliminate federal aid programs in a variety of areas, including multi-billion dollar disbursements for health and education.

The drive to reduce federal government spending and staffing has unleashed chaos of epic proportions. This has been correctly curbed by the ruling of U.S. District of Columbia District Judge Loren AliKhan. However, the process is only on pause.

And this is where the time comes to look inward. The task of the government of Jenniffer González is to review the scope of these cuts, considering that, for example, even the fate of FEMA remains in suspense. Thus, it is legitimate to ask pressing questions: What will happen to the federal funds allocated for reconstruction but not yet invested? Will the arrival of resources to finance the repair of our broken electrical grid remain in effect? What will happen to the advances in equal benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)?

But there’s more. As part of his plan to tighten immigration laws, the president signed an executive order revoking automatic citizenship for children of immigrants who do not have permanent legal status in the United States. Birthright citizenship is derived from the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Tens of thousands of children of immigrants have been left in legal limbo following Trump’s questionable interpretation, which will likely end up being reviewed by the Supreme Court, whose constitution is unfavorably tilted toward the president’s views.

Puerto Rico has only recently witnessed the first effects of the stringent new immigration policies. The most visible was the result of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in San Juan to detain irregular immigrants, mostly of Dominican nationality.

It is understandable that irregular immigration should be sanctioned, especially when there are pockets of violence, drug trafficking and organized crime. However, the undignified treatment of human beings who coexist with us in essential roles is unacceptable.

For this reason, the wave of fear that runs through the streets of the capital city is deeply felt. It hurts to see deserted meeting places and the dramatic situations experienced in schools, with the absence of students and collaborators. What seemed a distant matter has exploded in our own neighborhood.

The rollback of civil rights is blatant. With astonishment, we have seen that shelters such as churches, schools and hospitals have ceased to fulfill their merciful role, and their buildings have become as vulnerable as the neighborhoods that host immigrants.

The outpouring of executive orders has not been improvised. On the contrary, it paints a picture of what is to come, and Puerto Rico will suffer from the cuts and regressive measures on acquired rights.

The United States is not a monarchy. The honorable members of the judiciary and their courageous judges have demonstrated this by stalling some executive orders.

Faced with this scenario, there will be a natural response, proper to Puerto Ricans: to stand in solidarity with those who live in uncertainty because of immigration policies.

On the other hand, we face a more complex decision. Federal funding cuts are imminent, and we must prepare for a worst-case scenario. Therefore, all responsible parties must implement a strict fiscal discipline plan that anticipates the need to wisely manage a very likely shortage of resources.

