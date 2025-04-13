Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
EE.UU.
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Lotería
Especiales
13 de abril de 2025
85°lluvia ligera
EnglishEditorial
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:Efficient government execution is crucial

April 13, 2025 - 1:00 PM

Governor Jenniffer González completes the first 100 days of her term in office amid a local scenario with enormous challenges, where the urgent solution to Puerto Rico’s energy crisis prevails and, at the federal and global level, a panorama tainted by the uncertainty brought about by the erratic administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

RELATED

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

The first challenge for any new governor is to align campaign promises with reality. Jenniffer González is no exception. However, given the complexity of the current times, it is important to carefully consider this assessment, just three months into office.

A real reality check has been the difficulty in finding solutions to the electricity crisis. In an interview with this newspaper, the governor acknowledged that the LUMA Energy contract was a central issue in her campaign. However, after taking office, the diagnosis presented a twist, revealing that the axes of the problem are the low generation capacity and the debt adjustment plan of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). She promises, in any case, to continue reviewing the contractual relationship with LUMA. It rightly points out that any solution - both in the case of PREPA and in the reconstruction and other social and development plans - must prioritize the responsible use of federal funds.

The so far chaotic environment generated in the early days of the Trump administration represents another flank to González’s administration, particularly because of the high dependence of the government apparatus on federal funds. The governor separates this flow into two strands. Those generated by executive orders and others from appropriations by law. The task is to secure primarily those destined to finance the monumental tasks pending reconstruction.

It is clear that Trump’s leadership prevents making accurate forecasts. What is advisable, as has happened with the back and forth to determine tariffs, is to respond with calm and temperance, following the example of countries that have engaged in dialogue with the White House to find pragmatic solutions. The governor has an ideological affinity with President Trump. Those ties built in her years in Washington should be useful now that the only clear thing is the cuts and adjustments led by Elon Musk’s chainsaw.

In her self-criticism, González recognizes that it is essential to maintain a fluid relationship with the Fiscal Oversight Board. Many of the decisions on the destination of budget allocations require coordination that puts the interests of the people of Puerto Rico first. This same dialogue will be indispensable to complete the tax reforms.

Public opinion has been rather critical of the government’s pace of progress. The governor responds with a series of measures that, in her opinion, show that her administration is moving forward. In an interview with El Nuevo Día, she gives as an example the agility in obtaining permits, the appointment of a czar and a committee to address the energy crisis, the delivery of 300 property titles, the drop in the crime rate and the launching of an office to attend to the elderly, among others.

No one can deny a political leader the possibility of running again. The governor has expressed this desire early on. However, this long-term vision faces reality, since in such a turbulent environment it is difficult to make projections for the future. In any case, the effective execution of all her plans will be crucial to make her reelection aspirations viable.

The governor of Puerto Rico has set a series of tasks for after Easter Week in order to emphasize the government’s actions. It is in her hands to speed up pending appointments, fine-tune the correct use of federal resources, join efforts with the resident commissioner in Washington, enhance the dialogue with the Fiscal Oversight Board, ensure that the cross-cutting task forces do their work and, mainly, after hearing the voice of the people, to recalibrate her government plan.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Jenniffer GonzálezDonald TrumpPuerto Rico
We are part ofThe Trust Project
El diario de hoy
domingo, 13 de abril de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: