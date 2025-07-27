Obesity is no longer a silent disease; it has become an alarming public health problem, with figures predicting a catastrophic scenario if we do not act urgently to change habits, health policies, and awareness campaigns among Puerto Ricans.

The global projection for 2030 indicates that obesity will increase by more than 115%. In Puerto Rico, it is estimated that seven out of ten people are overweight to some degree, with the 65 and older age group being the most affected, in a context of an aging population, according to a recent report by El Nuevo Día.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate that the island is among a group of US states and territories with high percentages of overweight individuals, as measured by Body Mass Index (BMI), which is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by their height. In fact, twenty states, plus Guam and Puerto Rico, have obesity prevalence rates ranging from 35% to 40%, slightly less than the high percentage of morbid obesity concentrated in Arkansas, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

No one wants to be on that list, as obesity is linked to diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems (hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes), certain types of cancer (breast, colon, and endometrial), non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and osteoarthritis. In 2021, five of the leading causes of death in Puerto Rico were related to these diseases, and 1,570 premature deaths linked to noncommunicable diseases associated with obesity were recorded.

While urgent action is needed among older adults, the problem is just as serious among Puerto Rican children. Childhood obesity particularly affects boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 11, and following the lockdowns due to the pandemic, some specialists estimate that the figure reached 50% of that population. A sedentary lifestyle is a dangerous enemy here, and the increase in the use of electronic games is directly linked to the increase in overweight children. It is sad to see empty parks and deserted public squares; what is lacking are attractive initiatives that encourage children to practice outdoor sports.

Another issue facing vulnerable children is the future of school feeding programs, given that federal funding cuts to finance them are already being seen in 42 states.

We applaud the government’s initiative, through the Department of Health, to promote campaigns on healthy eating habits. We also value the efforts of the agricultural sector to provide fresh produce in various stores and cafeterias across the country, although a review of incentives is needed to expand supply and replace imported foods, many of which are ultra-processed and contribute to rising rates of overweight.

Obesity, which is more prevalent in vulnerable sectors, is a social problem that affects those who suffer from it, with a lack of medical care, invisibility in public policies, and difficulties in accessing healthcare centers.

The remedies are clear. The diagnosis has not changed in years, and the responses, although they may seem repetitive, require urgent action. It is essential to strengthen the education of health professionals so that they can promote preventive practices and healthy lifestyles. However, responsibility should not fall solely on the government; the private sector and civil society must also be involved in promoting label reading and identifying foods with high sugar levels so that they can be avoided in favor of more nutritious options.

Losing and controlling weight is, paradoxically, an uphill battle. For this reason, government incentives, educational plans, teaching to change habits, and training well-informed consumers are the right menu for changing diets that threaten healthy living.

