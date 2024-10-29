Puerto Ricans should vote for Kamala Harris

Borinquen! Name to the pleasant thought as the memory of a deep love; beautiful garden of America the ornament, being the garden America of the world.

-Song to Puerto Rico, José Gautier Benítez

Lee este Editorial en español.

Today, all of us who love this beautiful Garden of America, and of the world, our hearts ache and our hearts clench with rage and pain. This is a noble and peaceful people, who deeply love their island.

On Sunday, continuing a pattern of contempt and misinformation that Donald Trump has maintained for years against the eight million of us American citizens who are Puerto Ricans, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe insulted us during a Republican Party event by referring to Puerto Rico as “an island of garbage in the ocean.” Is that what Trump and the Republican Party think about Puerto Ricans? Politics is not a joke and hiding behind a comedian is cowardly.

Trump has for years maintained a discourse of contempt and misinformation against the island that reveals an obsession and disdain for a people who do not have the power of the vote to defend themselves, since the three million American citizens who live in Puerto Rico cannot vote in the presidential elections. However, the other five million who live in the United States, whom they also labeled as trash, can vote. Let’s not forget the paper towels he threw at us while we suffered without electricity for months and let’s not forget that the funds did not arrive because Trump -through the federal Department of Housing- told them to stop because he considered Puerto Ricans “bums who live begging.”

It is cowardly to insult those who cannot defend themselves. At Sunday’s event they not only insulted Puerto Ricans. They also insulted Latinos, blacks and women. An angry mob shouted prostitute to the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. They also spat in front of a group of her supporters. Many were Latinos, who applauded, not understanding the consequences. One day it will be your turn.

The entire world has been stunned by such a repugnant display of hate that evokes memories of the speeches of Nazism and Fascism, which aimed to eliminate minorities from all those who are not the same.

Is this the great America we want? “Let’s make America great again” and forget what the fathers of the Constitution taught us, the right to free thought and free speech? Do we forget that we all have equal rights, guaranteed by laws upholding freedom of worship, freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of affiliation? “Let’s make America great again.” What does it mean? Let’s not forget the Irish, English, French, Spanish, Germans, Scots and others who came to America and founded this nation. They were all immigrants. But Trump criminalizes every immigrant as a criminal. He even went so far as to say that an immigrant who kills a person will be sentenced to the death penalty, with no right to trial, no presumption of innocence.

One week before the election, Trump’s erratic and narcissistic behaviors reveal a lack of balance and ability to build agreements and solutions to the serious problems facing the United States, its territories, and the broad group of its allied countries. A world marked by warring conflicts demands sensible and convening leaders. The former president has ignored urgent dramas such as climate change and, worse, promotes drastic measures that threaten human rights.

Trump suffers from psychopathic elements that he evidences by lying repeatedly. He has no moral compass and believes that the rules do not apply to him. These are traits typical of those people who qualify as malignant narcissists. Trump is one of the worst. With these emotionally hollow characteristics, the only thing important to that type of person is themselves. This is seen in their distortion of reality and loss of proportion about their own person. No one is better than he is. Only he exists. We are facing one of the most critical moments, not only in the history of the United States, but of the world.

At this crucial moment, America demands a leader who respects the Constitution and honors the fundamental principle that all American citizens are protected by a Bill of Rights that safeguards our freedoms, including the right to speak out and dissent without fear of reprisal. Trump, as in the past, is trying to silence the watchdog press and manipulate the judicial branch, an area where he faces multiple legal cases, being the president with the most contentious cases in the history of the country.

This electoral crossroads demands a clear choice. The proposals of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris present a government program that promises progress and well-being for the American people. Her inclusive discourse ensures solid leadership for the world’s leading power.

Kamala Harris directly addresses Puerto Rico’s pressing emergencies. She will continue several programs already established by the Joe Biden administration, such as the federal task force that manages island issues in a coordinated manner, reporting directly to the White House. This effort has succeeded in breaking through the bureaucracy that prevented access to damage mitigation funds and grants for crucial reconstruction and infrastructure modernization projects. Likewise, the Biden administration has focused its attention on the country’s energy transformation and education reform.

Just on Sunday, as insults rained down on Puerto Rico, the Democratic candidate offered a message of hope, promising to maintain the interagency group dedicated exclusively to strengthening and creating new opportunities. She addressed key issues such as encouraging investment in the industries of the future, boosting small business growth, improving the health care system and uplifting Puerto Ricans. It also emphasized the need to achieve parity with the states in access to federal programs for the disadvantaged and the elderly. Clearly, the Puerto Rico Opportunity Economy Task Force would be independent of the current one established by Biden’s executive order.

Kamala Harris is not perfect. The Biden administration has serious issues to address, such as immigration. These problems cannot be solved with insults and lies. We need to create policies that address reality and can find solutions.

Trump does not discriminate. He is a convicted candidate who not only has no remorse, but considers women to be an object that can be touched whenever he wants. Many have raised the alarm.

How can a parent vote for someone who brags about touching women’s private parts and nothing happens?

All those who feel insulted, discriminated against and offended should exercise their vote in favor of Kamala Harris because, although we may not fully know the candidate due to entering the race late, she was brave to show up. Her speech has not been one of hate. On the contrary, it is one of inclusion. Let’s give the opportunity to respect, empathy, and constructive dialogue to seek solutions and to be able to live in a tolerant society that is nurtured by differences and informed debate. With a free press and without fear of unfair attacks for asking the right questions to receive the information that the people need to receive.

Today we urge all those who love our beautiful island, the land of the sea and the sun, not to lend their vote to Donald Trump. To all Puerto Ricans who can vote to represent us, those of us who cannot vote. Vote for Kamala Harris.