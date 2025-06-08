Sound cybersecurity represents a fundamental asset for governments and companies. A malicious attack, especially in institutions that handle large databases with confidential information, can cause damage that goes beyond the simple paralysis of services.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

Recently, the Puerto Rico Criminal Justice Information System (SIJC-PR) of the Department of Justice suffered an incident that paralyzed key functions, including the request and validation of the criminal record certificate, which could only be reactivated six days after the cyber attack.

The reestablishment of the SIJC-PR was possible thanks to a joint effort between the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS) and its Office of Cyber Incident Assessment (OEIC). Specific details on how the intrusion occurred and the level of penetration of the cybercriminals have not yet been released. However, the government has assured that there was no compromise or access to private data.

In a highly digitized world, hackers have developed such a variety of tools that not even the best screenwriter of a science fiction movie could have imagined. These are similar to the mythological figure of the hydra: a well-designed system can withstand the onslaught of a virus, but will then mutate into another infected one, just as malicious, and so on. The aim of the attack is to breach systems in order to take control, demand ransoms in the millions, steal confidential information, carry out industrial espionage or simply falsify data to damage the reputation of companies or public institutions.

In the case of government entities, and hence the importance of taking the protection of their systems seriously, cybercriminals often seek to sabotage basic services in order to blackmail the population.

Puerto Rico has already been the victim of several cyber-attacks. Five years ago, there was an embezzlement at the Industrial Development and Tourism Companies, in which almost four million dollars were diverted to fraudulent accounts in the United States. Another sensitive episode occurred earlier, when the Treasury Department’s systems were hijacked and payments in cryptocurrencies were demanded in exchange for release. At that time, daily losses were estimated to reach $30 million, mainly from affected collections and sales. In addition, the government reported that the intrusion wiped 50 terabytes of data from the department.

The creation of PRITS has been a wise move that seeks to strengthen cybersecurity through the implementation of unified policies and advanced protection systems. However, the task remains complex. The agency’s website reveals that more than 1.5 million attacks have been detected and neutralized this year. In 2024, more than 82 million episodes were recorded. It is therefore essential for PRITS to have a leader in place. On the day of the attack, the interim chief, Rubén Quiñones, resigned from the position, while Luis Javier Rodríguez Vega, nominated by Governor Jenniffer González, awaits Senate confirmation.

The incident in the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS-PR) should be taken as a warning. The key is to act proactively, transparently and quickly. The government must continue to strengthen its technological infrastructure, have early detection systems in place and form response teams prepared to resolve and contain crises arising from firewall breaches. Ongoing training is a priority, as the variety and sophistication of attacks is increasing rapidly.

The most important thing is to maintain the confidence of Puerto Ricans in digital systems, which have simplified cumbersome operations and promoted innovation, following the example of the private sector. Puerto Rico has made progress in modernization and in facilitating daily procedures; therefore, it is imperative to continue investing in cybersecurity. According to the World Economic Forum ranking, cyber protection ranks fourth among the top priorities and global concerns, behind fake news, extreme weather events and political polarization. We cannot, therefore, let our guard down.

---