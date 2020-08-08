Puerto Rico has fallen into a painful spiral of deaths from COVID-19 that reveals that efforts by different sectors have been insufficient to prevent the spread and save lives.

Working from different governmental, social, economic, and individual fronts can reverse this reality that has caused pain to so many families. Until Friday, 265 people had died in 21 weeks, since the government declared the emergency on the island. Many families have lost grandparents, children, parents, siblings, or friends.

The data reveal that efforts by all sectors have been insufficient to prevent the spread: until Friday, there were 8,230 confirmed cases, when adding probable cases, the number exceeds 20,000, more than 700 between July 21 and August 4. The Health Department reported Friday that 440 people were hospitalized, a lower number compared to previous days.

This alarming scenario makes it necessary to insist that each sector and each family must ensure that they redouble their share of responsibility in order to curb contagion.

The government still has significant areas of opportunity to address the emergency, from conducting more tests and strengthening surveillance and tracing efforts to identify where infections are developing. However, contrary to other U.S. jurisdictions, such as New York, or in countries such as Argentina, the government is not holding press conferences to report on the COVID-19 situation on the island.

Transparency in information is essential for citizens to understand how serious the virus is becoming in Puerto Rico. Information on the development of the coronavirus should not be limited to announcing new executive orders.

It is necessary to report on the activities and locations that show higher spread rates. And it is also necessary to generate efforts so that age groups that show the highest rate of infection - 20 to 39 - modify possible high-risk behaviors. Such campaigns have proven to be effective, for example, in raising awareness of the importance of using seat belts, as well as in containing the AIDS epidemic.

However, in view of the high level of community infection confirmed in Puerto Rico, the main line of defense continues to be citizens´ action. It is vital to maintain the main recommendations, with proven effectiveness, such as wearing a mask, washing hands with soap and water frequently, and keeping six feet or more away from other people.

We have primary elections tomorrow and it is essential that every voter and school official follow self-care and community care recommendations. And when standing in line, maintain the recommended distance. And they should remember to carry disinfectant lotion with them.

Since our Puerto Rican culture treasures socializing and sharing family activities, pausing these physical interactions as much as possible is a major effort that we must undertake. Like the rest of the world, Puerto Rico is experiencing a pandemic that, without treatments and vaccines yet, can be contained with discipline and respect for experts’ recommendations.

The ways COVID-19 behaves vary from person to person and no one is exempt from this virus. We can prevent this pandemic from claiming more lives of brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico if everyone assumes responsibility.