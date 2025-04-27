The image of a line of passengers walking with difficulty along an elevated rail of the Tren Urbano in San Juan, after the massive blackout that occurred last April 16, has gone around the world. It seems ironic, but during Holy Week it dramatically illustrated our own ordeal.

Lee este artículo en español.

Almost one and a half million subscribers were left without electricity supply. The blackout affected homes and businesses, many of which were preparing, particularly in the tourist industry, to receive thousands of visitors during a long-awaited long weekend. Power was restored within 24 hours, but that does not imply that this type of event should be accepted.

The government estimated the losses at $230 million. It is a shocking drain on our troubled economy. A previous debacle was experienced last December 31. But, just 106 days later we suffered a similar nightmare, as part of serious deficiencies that can no longer be tolerated or accepted with resignation.

LUMA Energy assumed responsibility for this catastrophe. The chain of events was caused by vegetation on a transmission line between Manatí and the Cambalache power plant, which caused Genera Puerto Rico’s plants to stop operating. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assigned LUMA a $1.2 billion fund to regulate the vegetation and prevent circumstances that today are linked to almost half of the frequent blackouts, but of that total amount, only $18 million has been disbursed.

The ongoing program, to be completed by the end of 2028, involves the complete clearing of more than 16,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines of vegetation, along with strategic debris management and targeted herbicide application in easement areas, including more than 300 substations and telecommunications sites. It is expected to reduce grid outages by 35-45%.

After the recent emergency, the government - with the approval of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) - advanced LUMA $117 million to accelerate the process of improving an energy system that has accumulated a disastrous record of more than 225,000 blackouts in six years. These monies are part of the disbursements that the energy consortium should receive from FEMA, but which to date have not been reimbursed. The funds should enable the continuation of power line maintenance, a task that requires meticulous performance by the brigades, as well as strict supervision of the work.

On the other hand, Genera Puerto Rico has before the Energy Bureau for consideration the rehabilitation of units 8 and 10 at the San Juan plant, as well as the replacement of fuels at the Cambalache plant. Also before the FOMB are requests for the replacement of heavy equipment at several San Juan units, some of which were approved late Thursday and also include the Palo Seco and Aguirre plants. All this to strengthen the generation capacity before the summer. Last Monday, the company said it reopened the bidding process for the acquisition of new emergency generation machines, so it does not expect another delay in the project.

While it is true that both LUMA Energy and Genera are obliged to execute in an accelerated manner the reconstruction of the country’s energy system, the government must also assume its responsibility to lead the processes to accelerate such transformation. It is crucial that the Energy Czar, Josué Colón, assert the reason and responsibility implied by the ambitious name of his position, which, strictly speaking, implies plenipotentiary powers. It is necessary to act with diligence. We must stop the accusations and the power games. We must answer the people’s questions.

Where is the Fema money? Why is it not being disbursed? Where are the RFP’s? Why has the emergency declaration not been issued? Why is the reign of counterproductive bureaucracy that slows down the solution of a critical problem for Puerto Rico not being destroyed?

At this juncture of energy uncertainty, more questions emerge that remain unanswered. What is now the role of the Electric Power Authority? Is it the role of facilitator or does it operate as an obstructor to return to past times? Let us not forget its bankruptcy. The bankruptcy was our doing. What more does the Czar need to move forward? When will we culminate this process that does not allow us to return to the markets to seek capital investment?

The governor herself has stated that it is time to take action and see results. Beyond the rhetoric, it is time to stop recriminations and from the government to take firm steps focused on concerted collaborative actions that will free Puerto Rico from the unacceptable uncertainty of blackouts that burden the entire population and hinder the collective welfare, as well as the sustainable development that the country deserves.

