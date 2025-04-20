Applause for restorative justice
Every week, in 11 courtrooms in Puerto Rico, what, in fairness, should happen in the rest of those precincts happens: when a person accused of a crime is brought in, we do not only look at the crime he is charged with, but the circumstances that led him to commit such acts and we work with the causes that led to it, instead of, as happens in all other courts, reducing the totality of a life and a person to the moment in which he violated a law
