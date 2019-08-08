Wanda Vázquez, who yesterday became the second woman governor of the island, has an extensive public service career tainted with controversies and accusations that have tarnished her public image.

Today, Vázquez faces new responsibility that seems steep, not only because of rumors over how long she might remain at La Fortaleza, but also because of what Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz - with whom she´s had many disagreements throughout the term - could represent for her agenda.

Vázquez's career began in the 1990s. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Puerto Rico and a Juris Doctor degree from the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico School of Law. During her first years she served in the Housing and Justice Department. During her 21 years in Justice, she served as a special prosecutor, assistant prosecutor, and district prosecutor.

She also served as chief prosecutor for the Judicial District of Bayamón, the largest region in Puerto Rico with 10 municipalities. During that period, she stood out for working on cases such as the Pájaros Massacre and the murder of eight-year-old Lorenzo González Cacho, a case surrounded by allegations of mishandling the investigation, as well as at the judicial level.

It was on January 1, 2011, that Vázquez changed roles after assuming office in the Women's Advocate Office (OPM, Spanish acronym) appointed by former New Progressive Party (PNP) Governor Luis Fortuño.

Vazquez's work in the OPM, between 2011 and 2017 when Ricardo Rosselló appointed her as Justice Secretary, also received criticism and complaints from groups that work with women victims of gender violence. They alleged, among other things, that she stopped collecting statistics and canceled funds to shelters.

She was also questioned for her expressions in favor of the death penalty, as well as for the fact that her husband is a superior court judge while she was in the Justice Department.

Countless Differences

Differences between Vázquez and Rivera Schatz have been such that, following the scandal that revealed that the government did not deliver and allowed part of the supplies received for the victims of Hurricane María to expire, the Senate president pointed at her for the insinuations against the governor back then.

After the controversy, Vázquez refused to investigate the case of the containers with supplies that were not properly distributed. She argued that there was no complaint that gave way to the investigation. "If you can't or don't want to do your job, resign and stop bluffing," Rivera Schatz said.

This controversy gave way to a new one because ofVázquez's possible interference in a case regarding a break-in in her daughter's residence that triggered the filing of three criminal charges against her by the Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor's Panel.