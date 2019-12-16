The official to lead the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute must have the necessary qualifications, integrity, and vision to steer a transparency process in an entity responsible for producing accurate data to be used as the basis of public policy decisions seeking the island´s socio-economic development.

A proper and independent interpretation of data regarding the different indicators of the island´s public and private sectors represents a stop to negligence and corruption in the management of public assets.

The Institute, created by law as an autonomous body in 2003, needs to complete its administrative team in the short term in order to keep a precise pace on statistical projects that contribute to informed decision-making processes in key areas for Puerto Rico. These include health, housing, education and economic development, among others.

The mission of the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute, as provided by law, focuses on transparency and the rigorous execution of the collection and processing of diverse data to determine needs and projections at all governmental levels. Accurate indicators enable governments to identify people´s pressing needs. This is how they can justifiably direct changes in public policy, as well as own projects or through partnerships.

Statistics collected, updated and analyzed with scientific rigor can steer efforts to attract job-creating investment with the right focus. In addition, they boost the island's competitiveness, a key factor in sustainable development.

On the contrary, faulty, incomplete or manipulated collection of data, without sources of verification or safeguards against interventions and influences, opens the way to dynamics that are opposite to the public interest.

Puerto Rico has suffered statistical deficiencies in agencies such as the Police, with questionable data on the incidence of murders and other crimes. The lack of accurate statistics on criminal activity makes it difficult to develop prevention strategies and greater social safety. The same applies to different lines of public spending.

Without a doubt, Puerto Rico has a long way to go in data collection regarding government agencies and private sectors. The same applies to the definition of uniform indicators seeking better government operations. In the short term, the task entails modernizing information systems with programs that allow the use of different metrics to generate useful indicators for decision-making processes.

That’s why Puerto Rico needs a Statistics Institute with full autonomy and transparency led by the best resources.

Last September, the Institute´s Board of Directors began an evaluation process that included 43 candidates in the first stage. A second stage, which included interviews narrowed the number to 15 candidates and has already begun the final phase that is evaluating six professionals. The law specifies that the person selected must be of renowned personal and professional integrity, objectivity and competence in any of the fields of statistics, economics, and planning. Professionals from the island and abroad are being considered for this position.

Experts close to the process highlighted its transparency and stated that the exercise could be replicated in the selection of officials for other government agencies. They anticipate the selection of the right person to lead a team of professionals with the mission of credibility and confidence that the island needs in its socio-economic recovery challenge.