Washington - Congress Democrats and Republicans expressed yesterday their admiration for the citizen mobilization that resulted in Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation, in the wake of the Telegram chat scandal and the arrests for corruption in his administration.

They also expressed concern about the effect that government scandals may have on the flow of already approved federal disaster relief funds after Hurricane Maria.

“I congratulate the millions of people in Puerto Rico who came together to demand the resignation of Governor Rosselló. When we stand together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. The next person who governs the island must listen to the people and oppose the corruption and austerity of Wall Street,” said Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (Vermont).

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer (New York) and House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Maryland), whose offices worked closely with Rosselló Nevares government agreed that the outgoing governor had lost respect and the ability to lead Puerto Rico.

Schumer said they are committed to doing everything possible to ensure that Puerto Ricans receive the aid and support they need, once a new governor takes office.

Republican Senator Rick Scott (Florida) said that “the new leaders focus on improving the lives of Puerto Rican families and rebuilding trust by creating jobs, improving education and enhancing security.”

Besieged by recent corruption allegations in his government and the scandal triggered by the leaked profane and offensive chat with his top aides targetting different sectors of the Puerto Rican society, Rosselló Nevares made his resignation official yesterday in a letter sent to the legislative leadership and the Supreme Court Chief Justice Court Maite D. Oronoz Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said Rosselló Nevares did the right thing by resigning and reaffirmed that President Donald Trump, who has been on the defensive because of the slow and inefficient federal response, was concerned that "mismanagement" and "rampant corruption" cause "the continued suffering of the people of Puerto Rico."