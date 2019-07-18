While thousands of protesters demanded last night the resignation of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares following the leaked Telegram chat, federal law enforcement authorities continue to advance several investigations into possible acts of corruption, El Nuevo Día learned.

A week after a grand jury filed 32 charges of fraud, embezzlement, wire fraud, and money laundering, among others, against former Education Secretary Julia Keleher and former Executive Director of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) Ángela Ávila Marrero, and four other government sub-contractors, there have been rumors of more arrests in financial and political circles.

Meanwhile, sources claim that researchers are rushing through the compilation of evidence.

Currently, as reported by El Nuevo Día, authorities have active investigations in the Education Department, PRHIA, as well as in the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and the Treasury Department.

The sources also assure that soon there could be charges in at least four municipalities. Early this month, a federal investigation into an investment program that would allegedly leave multi-million dollar returns to Mayagüez was revealed.

In PRHIA

In PRHIA, separate sources say authorities are investigating why the agency modified its Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the implementation of the Vital health plan.

According to sources, the consultant designated by La Fortaleza in the Health area, Alberto Velázquez Piñol, would have instructed or requested to allow an insurance company to continue in the race, despite not having complied with the RPF's requirements. This, although Ávila Marrero would have argued that the insurer should be eliminated from the process for non-compliance with the process dates and requirements.

Velázquez Piñol was indicted last week along with Keleher, Ávila Marrero, and BDO Puerto Rico partner Fernando Scherrer for allegedly conspiring to obtain confidential information from the government and other contractors to cancel such agreements and grant them to companies or individuals close the Rosselló Nevares administration.

Sources say that Velázquez Piñol would have played a key role in the selection of insurance companies for Vital, a program funded mostly by the federal government and with an annual $2.965 billion budget.

The Treasury

However, sources suggest that BDO contracts are also being investigated in PREPA and the Treasury.

The crisis of governability that Rosselló Nevares is facing took shape two weeks ago when former Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado denounced “an institutional mafia” within that agency, where the former secretary said there is a conspiracy to obtain licenses, among other procedures described by Maldonado who met with federal authorities.

However, sources say that the Treasury faces irregularities in several areas, from the granting of contracts to a pattern of buying influences to modify the debts of individual taxpayers and companies and to obtain tax credits.

When PROMESA was signed into law and the Oversight Board was created, the statute established the drafting of a report on this type of agreement. The Treasury prepared such a report, but the Board has never provided information on it.

At the same time, just when the first fiscal plan was adopted, there was an order to freeze tax credits and to create a committee under the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) for this purpose.

Just after Hurricane María, the committee for tax credits and disbursements was dismantled. FAFAA's former executive director Christian Sobrino, who stepped down after his participation in the Telegram chat was revealed, explained to this newspaper that the committee was unnecessary because the government no longer faced liquidity challenges.

Last year, after the committee was eliminated and in just six months, over $500 million in tax credits were granted.

Most of the credits were granted under the Film Industry and Tourism laws, according to a Board letter addressed to former Treasury Secretary María Teresa Marimón and her counterpart in the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Laboy on October that year.

Post-María investigation