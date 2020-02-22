The waiver from the Air Cabotage Rules for the island will have a limited impact on the Puerto Rican economy because it would be implemented for two years and planes transport only 2.7 percent of the cargo on the island.

However, if the waiver were granted for a longer period, cargo and passenger airlines could have enough time to adjust their routes and infrastructure, taking advantage of new federal regulations, thus resulting in a marked economic impact for Puerto Rico.

"I believe this issue should not be seen in this two-year framework, but rather as a step to achieve a more permanent change. In the short term, the impact of the waiver won´t be a significant impact on the economy. The same would happen with maritime cargo. If you grant a waiver tomorrow, you're not going to notice an immediate change," explained economist José Joaquín Villamil of Estudios Técnicos.

"This is not a relief for the local consumer. That has always been the approach with maritime cabotage. This is not the same. In air cabotage, the economic potential is to use Puerto Rico as a transshipment hub, which is not currently the case. Right now, there is not much air cargo because we are isolated," said economist José Caraballo Cueto.

On Wednesday, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González announced that the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) is considering granting Puerto Rico a waiver from this law that requires domestic air cargo to be transported in U.S. owned ships. Contrary to what happens in tax matters, the U.S. government considers the island's air and seaports to be domestic.

The waiver contemplated for the island is administrative in nature and therefore will last for two years. It would apply to transport cargo at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Carolina, Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, and Mercedita Airport in Ponce.

According to data from the Ports Authority (PA), in fiscal year 2019, 7,157,508 tons of cargo moved through the island's maritime ports. Airports, on the other hand, moved between 93,881 tons, according to PA statistics, and 198,559 tons, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

In other words, air cargo movement is small compared to the traffic of material goods.

"It is a very short period of time. It's like telling someone you're going to be married for two years and then you´ll be single again. No one is going to have a real medium or long term commitment in that scenario. If it were a longer period, the picture would change and there could be more investment as well as an expansion of infrastructure and operations," said economist José Alameda.

Local hopes are largely based on the experience of Alaska when it was exempted from air cabotage rules. That change began with an administrative decision, similar to that contemplated for Puerto Rico, which became permanent through an amendment approved by the U.S. Congress.

Caraballo Cueto explained that in Alaska, the elimination of air cabotage restrictions gave way to a 17 percent increase in the volume of air cargo.

"Right now we are isolated from globalization. It is not the same to call an Uber in the city where there is a transport network as it is to ask for a taxi in a rural area with not many people. The situation in Puerto Rico is like that of a rural area because the island is isolated from international trade since cabotage rules keep cargo logistics movement away. If a plane coming from Europe wanted to stop here to refuel on its way to the U.S., it was not allowed to and would have to opt for another Caribbean country like the Dominican Republic," Caraballo Cueto said.

A study by the UPR's Census Information Center in Cayey, led by Caraballo Cueto, found that if Alaska's experience were repeated only at the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, over a 12-year period (2016-2028) the area's economic activity would increase by some $219.3 million and there would be about 6,045 direct and indirect new jobs. According to these estimates, the movement of passengers in this period would increase by 289,603 individuals.

"All those who are concerned about Puerto Rico's economic growth should express themselves in favor of this. We cannot depend on reconstruction. There are good opportunities if we are exempted from air cabotage rules, but it should last more than two years and should be used to improve tourism and other essential industries for Puerto Rico," the professor said.

Another analysis by Estudios Técnicos, in collaboration with local and federal authorities, found that for each new scheduled flight or air route that connects Puerto Rico with another jurisdiction, there would be about 90 new direct and indirect jobs.