The Wanda Vázquez administration and the Oversight Board filed two budgets with a difference limited to six items and between $169 million and $241 million, as revealed yesterday after a House Treasury Committee public hearing to discuss the government´s income and expenditure report.

According to House Treasury Committee Chairman Antonio Soto, these differences can be addressed and mitigated.

The only public House hearing on the budget started without the document, which was released Thursday by the governor. It was not until noon that representatives finally had it in their hands after it was filed.

The government says the difference totals $169 million and reaches that number by cutting into a reserve to match federal funds. The Board proposes that reserve to total $213 million - which would result in a bigger difference of $241 million between budgets – while the government proposes $141 million.

During his turn, Soto asked Omar Marrero, executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority, to certify within 24-hours the money the government really needs for that reserve.

Soto estimated the reserve could be reduced by $10 million or $20 million.

According to the government, the Board did not allocate or allocated insufficient money in six items: Christmas bonus, public employee compensation plan, parametric insurance, WIPR-TV, State Elections Commission (SEC), and payments to the medical residents at the Health Department.

The Christmas bonus requires $64 million and public policy is that the money will be identified. The employee compensation plan needs $62 million, but Soto warned that the Board objects to two issues: that it should apply to all agencies and that it should be subject to a performance evaluation program.

Parametric insurance, the coverage that the government wants to purchase to receive money immediately after an emergency - such as earthquakes or hurricanes – represents $82 million annually, but Soto told Marrero that the figure would be lower since it would take the government months to terminate a contract. Besides, such coverage would generate $20 million in savings on other insurances, Marrero acknowledged.

During the hearing, Soto announced that the Board authorized an additional $7 million to SEC for the August primaries, thus closing the gap between the fiscal entity and the government over the funds necessary for the electoral processes. In the case of WIPR-TV, the Board announced that it would allocate money for its operation, but only if a bill to privatize it was passed into law. That measure was filed Thursday.

"When you compare the Board's budget with the government's budget, when you go line by line, page by page and agency by agency, both budgets are identical. The only differences are these six items," said Soto, in an aside with reporters, adding he does not have concerns about reductions ordered by the budgets under discussion vs. the current budget.

"There is no major concern," he said.

During the hearing, Iris Santos, executive director of the Office of Management and Budget, acknowledged that in conversations with the Board about the budget, part of the government's payroll was put at risk, but the issue was solved.

According to official figures, the government payroll was reduced from 154,389 positions in 2017 to 133,322 this year. That decrease represented a $500 million reduction.

Soto questions the fiscal team

Yesterday's hearing began with Soto addressing the members of the government's fiscal team who attended the hearing: Marrero, Santos, and Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés.

“Yesterday (Thursday), the governor of Puerto Rico delivered a message to the people. She referred to the budget that the Executive Branch was going to submit for the consideration of the Legislative Assembly, and we have not received the budget yet. If we had received it, we would have been able to make a line-by-line comparison between the Board´s budget and that filed by the Executive Branch. Since we have not received it, that comparison, those of us here do not have the clarity of information to make the analysis. The deponents have that information," said Soto.