An 87-year-old man, who is hospitalized at Mayagüez Medical Center, tested positive for coronavirus, La Fortaleza confirmed last night in a press release.

With this result, the number of people infected with COVID-19 on the island rises to four.

According to La Fortaleza, the man is a California veteran who was on a cruise ship crossing the Mona Channel and was transported to the island by helicopter.

The citizen's samples were tested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The press release issued by La Fortaleza adds that five other suspicious cases were sampled yesterday and are awaiting results.

Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said the government will continue with the measures “taken so far to prevent the spread of this virus, and we will implement even more restrictive and severe measures to ensure the health of our people."

"The priority, right now, is the well-being of all the citizens who live on this island," added the governor, who said she will address the island again today.