Washington- The Private Alliance for Economic Growth of Puerto Rico, a newly created business group, wants to fill the gaps left by the government in Washington and promote initiatives that help the island's recovery.

"Our goal is to reach spaces that we understand Puerto Rico needs for its economic development," Rodrigo Masses, former president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, said yesterday in launching the organization.

The original group brings together about "25 companies" linked to tourism, construction, manufacturing and agriculture, aiming at continuing the Puerto Rican agenda in Washington.

Right now, Masses does not identify other members, however during the conference call to introduce the group, he was with Luis Bacó, from the lobbying company Capitol Hill Consulting Group, who will be the organization’s advisor.

Bacó was chief of staff of Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González and Luis Fortuño, after working with Carlos Romero Barceló.

The announcement of the creation of the group comes at a time when Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and his administration have fallen into a deep political crisis, following the disclosure of a profane and offensive chat targetting women, gays, political minorities, dead people and the Palma (New Progressive Party) members.

It also coincides with the impact of corruption charges related to contracting processes in the Department of Education and the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA).

After the resignations of several Rosselló Nevares high-ranking officials, several of them as a result of the chat scandal, the governor not frequent voices left in Washington, such as former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marín, Treasury Secretary Raúl Maldonado; former Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) Ángela Ávila; and Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority Executive Director (FAFAA) Christian Sobrino.

In addition, the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) has not had a director in office since early March.

"Players who had great interaction (here) are gone. Wherever one goes, congress members ask, what is going on over there," Bacó said.

Masses said they do not seek to replace other groups, such as the Private Sector Coalition or the Manufacturers Association itself, that he headed until recently. But he believes that since this group does not depend on boards of directors, this new organization will be more agile and will seek to reach areas those organizations could not.

He also expressed interest in issues such as "transparent procurement processes" and the transformation of the island's energy system.

Masses said they want to use the next few days and weeks to clear up President Donald Trump’s false allegations that Puerto Rico has been allocated over $ 92 billion in federal disaster relief funds after Hurricane María, when actually federal funds they don't reach $ 50 billion and less than $ 20 billion have been released, and almost nothing for reconstruction projects or permanent works.

"We don’t want that kind of information to create the wrong impression," Masses said.

The Private Alliance for Economic Growth of Puerto Rico will also advocate that the White House reactivate its InterAgency Working Group on the island, which has been inoperative under the Trump administration.

But Masses said he thinks it is appropriate that control measures be established after recent scandals on the island be regulated by each federal department.

In real terms, he said, it would be a limited number of offices, as most of the funds are handled through FEMA, and the departments of Housing (HUD), Education, Agriculture and Transportation.

In these times of crisis, Masses questioned what the DMO, the organization that promotes Puerto Rico as a tourist destination, is doing "to stop the damage" caused to tourism by the political instability on the Island amid Governor Rosselló Nevares’ refusal to resign.

"My main concern is tourism," he said.