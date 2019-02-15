Once again, the Oversight Board and the Puerto Rico Senate will test the scope of PROMESA when the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico decides if the Senate should provide its bank account balances as the Board requested.

Yesterday, the Board´s executive director Natalie Jaresko said that they “trust the court will agree that it is in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico for the Senate to join the other 163 public entities in this exercise of transparency and financial accountability.”

Meanwhile, Senate president Thomas Rivera Schatz said he and his lawyers are evaluating the course of action and was hard on the Board.

“I think the Board members are complete idiots and are looking at details,” said Rivera Schatz on Radio Isla.

This is not the first time that Jaresko and Rivera Schatz are on opposite sites. Last year, the Board´s director requested Schatz to submit reports on spending and employees attendance, including lawmakers.

However, this time, the Board and Senate leader seem to be willing to invest Puerto Rican taxpayers money in just one issue: access to Senate bank accounts.

$18.7 million deficit

While the government´s audited financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 are still delayed, last February 1, the Senate did provide those statements for fiscal year 2017.

According to that breakdown, during fiscal year 2017, the Senate reduced expenses by 21 percent and the body would have shown the lowest number of employees with 563 people in the last seven fiscal years.

However, the payroll exceded $26 million what may indicate that, on average, each Senate employee could receive $45,000 a year, that is almost the double of the salary of a government employee.

Similarly, that financial statement for 2017, also reveals the real situation in the Senate, when contributions to pension payments are considered.

By the end of fiscal year 2017, according to the statement audited by Aquino, De Córdoba, Alfaro&Co, the Senate deficit –including pensions- was near $18.7million.

Although Jaresko acknowledged that they have received information from the Senate, she insisted that they trust “the court will agree that it is in the best interest of the people of Puerto Rico for the Senate to join the other 163 public entities in this exercise of transparency and financial accountability.”

That information, the Board argued “is a necessary element of a forensic investigation into the liquidity of the Government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities and entities” –about 1,923 bank accounts- “led by an independent forensic analysis team of Duff & Phelps LLC.”

Up until last January, the government had more than $12 billion in liquidity, according to the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA)

Yesterday early in the morning, the Board filed a complaint to compel the Senate of Puerto Rico to provide bank account information after eight unsuccessful attempts to access the information requested.

According to the complaint, the Senate President has been the only head of agency that refused to provide the information requested “pursuant to Section 104(c)(2) of Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act of 2016 (PROMESA), which grants the Oversight Board the right to access any information from the Government.”

The Senate budget for this fiscal year is about $38 million when allocations for specific activities and donations are considered. That figure does not even reach 1 percent of the government consolidated budget.

However, for Jaresko, complying with this request, as the Executive and Judicial branches as well as the House have done, is crucial.

Different reactions

In separate interviews, Senators Larry Seilhamer and Zoé Laboy said they had not further comments other that was appeared on the media.

“I understand all agencies and the House have submitted the information requested, but then I heard Senate president (Rivera Schatz) saying he already submitted the information or that it is public, so I have opposing versions,” said Seilhamer.

The Senator said he trusts the issue will be discussed in the majority caucus next Tuesday.

“It seems the information they request is available on the Senate website, but I don´t exactly know what they are requesting,” explained Laboy.

For Senator Cirilo Tirado, it´s the most recent dispute between Rivera Schatz and the Board.

“It´s just the power game. Who has more power. I think they will eventually have to submit the documents. If they are public, they have to be available to everyone, not only those who go to the website,” Tirado said.

For Independent senator Juan Dalmau, who does not believe in collaborating with the Board, the problem is that the current government decides when to collaborate with the Board and when not to do so.

“They are selective, but it should not be like this, that a foreign entity demands transparency on public entities since it should happen in any administration. There have been reluctance to transparency here, there are hidden accounts and that has happened in different administrations”, pointed out Dalmau.

Key information

For Jaresko, the information requested is key since the Board is negotiating with different creditors groups and having a clear picture of the government liquidity is crucial.

The Board has been trying to analyze the government liquidity for almost a year. It started after, at the end of 2017, (when the government was supposed to have run out of funds) when FAFAA revealed that there were about 800 bank accounts. Most of those funds, according to the government, is restricted, either because they are federal funds or because they are committed to debt payment, an obligation the government failed to comply with for almost three years.

Investigation into the Senate

The dispute between the Board and the Senate started when this newspaper revealed that the FBI was investigation potential ghost contracts in that body.

On October 2018, El Nuevo Día also revealed that the Justice Department also issued subpoenas regarding a potential investigation.

Yesterday, Jaresko commented the issue with this newspaper

She said that the Board needs to speed up strategies for fiscal discipline and that to achieve that, they need to timely access accurate information.