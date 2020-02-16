Governor Wanda Vázquez announced yesterday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) included eight additional municipalities to access the Public Assistance Program, categories A and B approved by the major disaster declaration after the January 7 earthquake.

Adjuntas, Jayuya, Juana Díaz, Lajas, Las Marías, Mayagüez, Sabana Grande, and Utuado are the eight municipalities now included in the program.

"We continue working for the benefit of all the municipalities that have been affected by the earthquakes. I thank FEMA for including these municipalities so that they can receive the aid from the Public Assistance Program, as Ponce, Guánica, Guayanilla, Yauco, Peñuelas, and San Germán are already receiving it since the disaster declaration was issued on January 16," said Vázquez Garced.

La Fortaleza indicated that the works eligible under category A are those related to debris removal and that category B includes those related to health and safety protective measures.

According to a press release, as long as debris removal is related to the earthquakes, it can be done by the eligible entity with its personnel or with external resources.

On the other hand, emergency protective measures are actions taken to effectively eliminate or reduce immediate threats to life, public health or safety, as well as other significant damage to public or private property.