Almost three months after the U.S. Treasury requested Puerto Rico to modify the law that created the so-called “4 percent tax”, the government has yet to decide what to do with the tax credit that makes up nearly a quarter of its tax revenues.

However, if the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) repealed the law which served Puerto Rico to balance its budget since 2011, Controlled Foreign Corporations (CFCs) subject to tax seem inclined to find their our solution by changing the tax decrees that apply to them.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, experts in Law 154-2010 discussed the need for Puerto Rico to swiftly find an alternative as soon as possible to prevent losing revenues from the 4 percent tax. According to these experts, that solution should come from the very corporate tax system that is, without affecting individuals, taxes on property or consumption, and it should be designed, as far as possible, without the IRS granting any special permission or interpretation.

"The solution to this was not complicated," said Rodrigo Masses, former president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA).

"I think, the solution should come from the very corporate system. We have to carefully look at that Tax Expenditure Report, make a decision and come up with a permanent solution," said economist Edwin Ríos.

"This uncertainty is not good for business and the manufacturing sector," added Ríos, former Treasury Assistant Secretary of Economic and Financial Affairs.

"We don't have time to invent another solution outside the tax corporate system," agreed the certified public accountant and partner in charge of Tax Services for Kevane Grant Thornton, Francisco Luis.

Yesterday, Popular Democratic Party candidate Eduardo Bhatia asked Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced to explain the negotiations between the territorial government and the U.S. Treasury regarding Law 154.

Based on alleged information from the U.S. Congress, Bhatia assured that "in the next few days," the U.S. Treasury will announce the end of the federalcredit for Law 154 without offering a transition process.

In short, since 2010, foreign corporations outside the island that purchase goods from their affiliates in Puerto Rico pay the Treasury a tax on such purchases. The tax was then classified as a substitute for the income tax, so the company could claim against its federal tax credit for what was paid to Puerto Rico under that concept. The IRS then determined that it would not question Puerto Rico's interpretation and that it would be temporary.

Last September, El Nuevo Día revealed that during the first meeting between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Vázquez Garced, Mnuchin would have told the governor that Law 154 should be resolved.

Uncertain alternatives

In answering to Bhatia, Vázquez Garced said yesterday that eliminating the federal credit would be "devastating" for the island, but she immediately added that she had not negotiated anything definitive with the federal Treasury.

The governor also said that her government has "multiple alternatives," but that she was not going to reveal them to did not want to reveal them to avoid affecting a possible favorable decision for the people of Puerto Rico.

Jeffrey L. Farrow, former co-chairman of Bill Clinton´s White House Task Force on Puerto Rico, said it is "wrong" to state that the Treasury will eliminate the credit because Law 154 was conceived as a temporary measure and the rule of law does not provide for "a transition."

"I helped the government of Puerto Rico under the administration of Luis Fortuño to convince the Treasury and the IRS not to reject the companies' credits for payments under Law 154. They accepted that only because it would be reduced to zero by 2017," Farrow said, in referring to the law that Puerto Rico later amended to make the tax permanent.

"The government of Puerto Rico can replace the income of Law 154 with a tax on income and that would be unquestionable against federal taxes up to 80 percent," said Farrow, who indicated that companies would accept that possibility.

Solutions

According to Masses, when Law 154 was signed into law in 2010 and was later reviewed, Chief Tax Officers (CTOs) were reluctant to continue looking for tax alternatives for their Puerto Rico-related operations because it increased uncertainty.

For Masses, who now chairs the Private Alliance for the Economic Growth of Puerto Rico, after the federal tax reform was approved, the 4 percent tax was no longer a major factor for certain operations on the island.

Masses explained that the most feasible path would be to modify the current decrees and negotiate a tax rate leaving aside the 4 percent tax.

Masses said he was not aware that negotiations were underway, but indicated that "many companies have already included" the renegotiation of decrees "as a solution."

El Nuevo Día requested reactions from the Treasury Department and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) secretaries but did not receive a response.

According to Luis, with Law 154, Puerto Rico seems to adopt the same strategy that applied to Section 936, because Puerto Rico knew such provisions in the federal Tax Code were to expire 10 years ago and did not take corrective actions to avoid its impact on the Treasury and the economy.

Luis thinks an alternative could be for Puerto Rico tax now exempt corporate income such as the payment of dividends; increase the rate to already taxable income, or change the rate on royalties.

What Puerto Rico should not do, Luis stressed, is to develop a mechanism that requires the IRS to make a decision.

"We must play it safe to avoid repeating what we saw with Law 154," said Luis and added that as most of the 4 percent tax revenues come from a dozen manufacturers, it would be possible to reach an understanding with that small group of taxpayers.