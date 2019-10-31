Deaths from opioid poisoning continue to devastate families and communities in Puerto Rico, as a result of the inability of authorities and health sectors to articulate and implement an assertive strategy to resolve the serious problem of substance abuse.



Opioids, whether prescription pain relievers or those invading the illegal drug market, are considered the cause of most overdose deaths. In 2018, there have been 598 deaths in Puerto Rico tied to opioid abuse while in the United States that number grew to 72,000 deaths in 2017.

These data shed light on the extent and complexities of the overwhelming drug abuse on the island and in the United States, both those regulated by health authorities and those prohibited by law. Abusing these drugs creates tolerance and dependence that require swift and adequate health care. Otherwise, opportunities for personal development are undermined, family unity and peace are fragmented, and society finds itself under an enormous moral and financial burden.

The main purpose of opioid-containing medications, such as morphine and codeine, is to relieve conditions such as those caused by surgeries, injuries, and diseases like cancer. However, its prolonged use has reached epidemic levels.

The problem is real in Puerto Rico. Therefore, it is up to government authorities and private health entities to work on drug abuse prevention and treatment processes that lead to results.

Identified addiction patterns allow the development of guidelines to find solutions. Experts agree that one of the most serious problems is easy access to addictive substances. Drugs mixed with opioids, and stronger synthetic opioids with no medicinal value, such as the highly addictive fentanyl, are available in the streets and other public places.

Drug dependence has also proved to lead to the use of heroin, a highly addictive opioid. On the other hand, a very high proportion of opioid abusers are known to get drugs from their family and friends who legally obtain them as medicine.

These circumstances call for action to stop a trend of abuse that carries a high risk of mortality and destroys many families.

State government agencies should integrate preventive, regulatory and punitive efforts to address a scourge that benefits from human vulnerability, particularly young people and people with socioeconomic disadvantages. Strategies against drug trafficking must include strengthening the identification and dismantling clandestine laboratories that process narcotics.

At the same time, it is necessary to guide the people on the proper use of opioid drugs, which represent 18 percent of all the medicines prescribed in Puerto Rico.

It is essential to count on the active participation of the health sector, due to its extensive expertise and experience in the area of drug addiction and treatments. Their support and advice will help to strengthen the educational component, which should be a key part of early education in schools and communities. And this should be extended to police officers, firefighters, and emergency staff who intervene in overdose situations.