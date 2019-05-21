Over the weekend, the Oversight Board's Special Claims Committee (SCC) filed lawsuits - dated earlier this month - against government suppliers without yet having completed the setting up process with the first group, El Nuevo Día found out.

According to sources, for the second time, the SCC - along with the Uninsured Creditors Committee (UCC)- has taken legal action against vendors and contractors who provided services to the government before invoking Title III, as well as against individual bondholders who have not necessarily received payments for the amounts set by the Board's committee in order to file lawsuits.

This time, it was litigation against vendors and bondholders of the Employees Retirement Systems Administration (ERS) and the Highways and Transportation Authority (PRHTA).

Skanska USA is one of the companies affected facing a claim for about $2.8 million. This company is operating the Tren Urbano (Urban Train) and, previously fought for more than a decade to recover payments deposited in the Government Development Bank (GDB).

Alfa and Omega, based in Bayamón, was also sued for another $2.9 million.

"Many of my clients haven't even been summoned," said Wilbert López Moreno, president of the Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Bar Association.

"Many of them are family businesses, people who have served the government for years," he added.

López Moreno recalled that the lawsuits filed by the SCC and the UCC this weekend join the climate of uncertainty that already resulted in 256 other lawsuits filed earlier this month against central government suppliers.

According to López Moreno, in some cases, the businesses sued even ceased operations.

"The Board´s lawsuits against contractors puts the burden of proof on the contractors and not on the Board, which is where it should be," said Emilio Zavala, president of the Puerto Rico Builders Association, indicating that the actions of the entity damage the investments climate and contract compliance.

Second Wave

The move by SCC and the UCC this weekend came on the eve of the two-year deadline to file actions against third parties related to the ERS and PRHTA under the Bankruptcy Code which expired yesterday.

The Board anticipated on Sunday that the third wave of lawsuits will be filed against contractors of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

The objective of the lawsuits said the SCC is “to recover payments by ERS and the Highway & Transportation Authority that were in conflict with USA Bankruptcy Code and PR law. This allows FOMB to ensure that about $190M in payments to vendors were made appropriately.”

"We owe it to the people of Puerto Rico to make sure the payments were proper, but we do understand the concerns of the vendors who are subject to these actions," Skeel said in written statements.

"We have decided to exclude small contracts from the proceeding because pursuing smaller claims would be too heavy a burden, particularly compared to the amount we might recover," he added.

This time, the SCC and the UCC filed 15 lawsuits. Three of these were class action lawsuits against bondholders, while the difference would have been against investment firms they understand have Pension Obligation Bonds (POBs).

The appeal of the SCC and the UCC says that there was no express legal authorization for the ERS bonds. As a result, ERS bonds are null and void and any amount paid by the ERS for such bonds were themselves illegal under the Puerto Rican law and are avoidable and enforceable as fraudulent transfers under the Bankruptcy Code and under the laws of Puerto Rico or New York

This recovery action by the SCC and the UCC against the ASR bondholders is based on the premise of the invalidity of the POBs, which is also the argument for part of the debt issued in General Obligations and the debt of the Public Buildings Authority (PBA), already filed in court in separate lawsuits.

More than two dozen investment firms, some well known such as RBC Capital Markets, Lazard, Merrill Lynch, and Oppenheimer & Co., and others such as Southwest Securities, in Texas, Vision Financial Markets, in Connecticut, or Stockcross Financial Services in Massachusetts are in the list of contractors sued by the SCC and the UCC.

However, that list also includes local and small firms and even credit unions that lent their customers' savings to the government.

Yesterday, the executive director of the Cooperative Executives Association (ASEC, Spanish acronym), José Julián Álvarez, confirmed that several cooperatives that invested in government bonds were sued, but have not yet been summoned.

Arroyo-Flores Consulting is on ERS's list. The SCC and the UCC seek to recover from the Gurabo-based firm about $335,080 in payments made 90 days prior to the Title III request in ERS and another $3.2 million for payments made up to four years before PROMESA.

While the SCC and the UCC are seeking to charge West Corporation $18,455 for payments made 90 days before Title III in the PRHTA and another $5.7 million for payments received up to four years earlier.

A Litigation Trust

According to former Bankruptcy Judge Gerardo Carlo Altieri, the rumor is that the Board could establish a litigation trust to transfer the payments recovered from contractors and then distribute them between creditors, particularly unsecured ones.

If so, this would be included in the adjustment plan that the Board would file next month, as El Nuevo Día reported.

However, according to Carlo Altieri, the problem with this type of mechanism is that trusts are transferred to lawyers or independent entities and these will be the ones who, tasked with collecting money, have the last word in each litigation.

"That lawyer, independent (from the Board) is the one who will decide whether to litigate or reach an agreement," said the former judge.

For Carlo Altieri, although some of these lawsuits could have a "deadly" impact on the businesses or individuals sued, the Board had no choice because they would have been accused of negligence.

"This was the best they could do because it was a last minute and general action when it could have been done with a good audit, with time, and thus identify if there were people responsible for all this," Carlo Altieri added.