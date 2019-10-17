Amidst efforts to deal with the escalation of violence on the island, a new group of police cadets will begin training at the Police Academy the first week of November.

In an informative motion filed in Federal Court as part of the Police Reform, the Police Bureau estimated that Class 229 would have at least 100 cadets and assured to have funds for 130 candidates.

"The swearing-in of the cadets will be between November 1 and November 5, 2019," confirmed Police Commissioner Henry Escalera to El Nuevo Día.

The number of recruitments responds to funds approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to the Bureau’s statement.

The document states that there are 80 candidates who have met all the recruitment evaluation requirements. Also, there are approximately 200 other candidates at different stages of evaluation.

The motion adds that the Bureau "continues to aggressively recruit cadets for Class 229 and is pleased to report that this new class is scheduled to begin pre-service training at the Academy in late November."

After a visit to the Academy in Gurabo in July, Public Safety Secretary Elmer Román said he expected the approval of the budget for 300 police positions for a new cadets recruiting process by 2020.

In this sense, Escalera assured that "the call will remain open" and can open new academies to reach the 300 positions contemplated in the budget.

Escalera added that those interested can see the call on the Bureau's website, 13 stations or the Recruitment Office in the Police Department Headquarters.

Public-Private Partnerships

The Police Commissioner also said that the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A) is currently in the process of preparing the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Consolidated Public Safety Training Center project. Three educational institutions went through this stage, the commissioner said.

A source confirmed to this newspaper that one of these institutions is a campus of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR).

The police also informed that cadets who are currently completing courses at the Academy began their third and final academic term on September 23. That period will be extended until February 2020, when they will graduate as Police officers.

The Bureau said before the Federal Court that to date, Class 228 cadets have completed 772 hours of academic training during two academic terms. Class 228 is currently in its pre-service training, which consists of 1,300 hours of academic training, the most complete program ever offered at the Academy.

The Academy reopened April 19, with Class 228 consisting of 119 state and 95 municipal cadets. The last class graduated in 2015, and that was the first after the agreement with the federal government on the Police Reform was signed. The process was developed with new policies, regulations, and general orders over the last three years. During that period, no new officers graduated.

The federal agreement on the Police Reform follows a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2012 for police violations of citizens' civil rights.

The Bureau indicated that Class 228 cadets also participate in extracurricular activities, such as Community Policing and Leadership Training.