For former U.S. President Bill Clinton, the public debt combined with the distrust it generates, and political controversies on this issue are the main obstacles Puerto Rico faces in accessing federal funds that are necessary for recovery after Hurricanes Irma and María hit the island and following recent earthquakes.

According to Clinton, and in an obvious reference to the Trump-Republican administration, these three things create skepticism among those who make decisions or among those who simply don’t care and find excuses so they don´t do what they have to. “I’ve not been on the ballot in 24 years. All I know how to do is go out and paint a whole different picture (of Puerto Rico)”, he added.

However, Clinton insisted that he seeks to show a good image of the island and to promote the idea that the solution to many of its problems lies in efforts made at the community level.

“I’m trying to give people a different picture of Puerto Rico, what’s happening here, how people really are, what their potential really is”, the former president said during a press release after visiting the Sagrada Familia Cooperative in Corozal and the nonprofit organization Caras con Causa in Cataño yesterday as part of the Clinton Global Initiative annual efforts.

Clinton said that it bothers him that “we only hear about problems when things are happening that are really extraordinary and would be considered extraordinary if they were happening in the most prosperous places in America."

In this sense, he praised an initiative by the Sagrada Familia Coop which grants loans to poor people.

He also stressed that regardless of what happens in federal court with the island´s public debt, or with the elections, he would like to see Puerto Rico is producing more sustainable energy, that people can afford that energy and “that communities have economic capacity.”

At a time when relief funds are still withheld by the federal government, Clinton said the island needs them.

However, he acknowledged that the federal Housing Department has “the responsibility to try to make sure that money is spent well, honestly and transparently”.

The US Housing Department is the agency responsible for the disbursement of more than $18 billion in Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG-DR) disaster relief funds.

Admiral Peter Brown was recently appointed as a liaison between the local and federal governments on the use of funds approved for reconstruction projects and Robert Couch was appointed as a monitor, in an effort by the U.S. government to prevent funds mismanagement.

He also insisted that funds need to move, the sooner thebetter but that honesty, transparency and openness as well as consulting with the people must prevail. “Good things are happening in Puerto Rico at the local level, remarkable things", he added.

Asked about the availability of federal funds for the island after the January earthquakes, Clinton said that “Puerto Rico should be treated like any other part of the United States”.

On one of his most recent visits to the island, Clinton said he would press for aid and recovery funds to reach the island.

“I have done everything I can do to highlight the needs of Puerto Rico”, he pointed out.

He noted that there's been a lot of trouble here and in Washington, so one of the things he is trying to do is to show that while all these problems continue, here, “in the real lives of Puerto Ricans, good things are happening in areas that need to be expanded. I hope this visit points that out. This is not political. It's human," he said

Oasis, an initiative by the Sagrada Familia Coop was among the community impact projects Clinton visited. This is a resilience center the cooperative is building in Naranjito that will serve 128,000 residents in Corozal, Naranjito, Barranquitas, and Comerio in case of an emergency or natural disaster.

In Cataño, Clinton visited fifth graders who participate in science, technology, engineering, and math program available to seven public schools in the area.

Clinton then went to the Sanos health center in Caguas and the Dr. Pedro Goyco school in San Juan.

Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, Wednesday, the former President and former First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, will continue with working meetings.

Through their foundation, the Clintons seek commitments from entities that can financially support initiatives that benefit communities. They already have a network of 114 commitments with an estimated economic impact of $385 million.