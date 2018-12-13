Washington - Yesterday -less than 48 hours after signing an agreement- Congress completed the approval of the bill that grants a year to shut down the cockfighting industry.

During the House debate on extending the prohibition to Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories -that is condensed in 108 words in a 807 page bill- Jennifer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington DC, was the only one to take a turn in defense of what the government of Puerto Rico describes as "a sport" and a cultural activity.

"Many of my constituents are concerned with how this prohibition will hurt them and their families," said González, who predicts that the ban will result in clandestine activities and put at risk up to 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in Puerto Rico. According to government estimates, the cockfighting industry generates $ 18 million in revenues annually.

The measure that bans cockfighting is part of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, known as the "Farm Bill", which includes $867 billion worth of food and agriculture programs including crop subsidies.

Since the bill was the product of the Farm Bill Conference Committee report, it could not be amended.

The support for the piece in yesterday in the House was overwhelming (368-47 votes). The four Puerto Rican Democratic lawmakers -José Serrano, Nydia Velázquez, Darren Soto and Luis Gutiérrez- voted in favor. However, in May, when the cockfighting-related amendment was debated in the House floor-Gutiérrez and Velázquez objected.

González indicated in the floor that she was against the part of the Farm Bill that refers to the cockfighting industry.

On Tuesday, the bill passed the Senate (87-13). The bill will now go before President Donald Trump to sign it into law. 12 months after that, any activity related to cockfighting will be illegal.

González insisted that she will promote legislation in next Congress sessions intending to reverse the decision taken this week.

For the president of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), Senator Aníbal José Torres, while Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and González "were busy playing statehood in Congress, cockfighting was banned."