Washington - The U.S. Congress leadership agreed to authorize the Navy to use $10 million for the purchase of closed detonation chambers and equipment to detonate unexploded ordnance in a former naval training range in Vieques.

Congress has also reached an agreement to request the Office of the Comptroller General (GAO) to conduct a comprehensive study on the status of the cleanup of former military ranges on Isla Nena and Culebra.

Both initiatives were included in a National Defense Authorization Act -with a consensus report adopted by the leaders of the Senate and the House Armed Forces committees- which will go to a vote today in both chambers without possible further changes.

The bill incorporates -with some changes- a language that Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (New York) had managed to approve in the House to authorize the Navy to allocate $10 million to buy equipment to allow the use of closed detonation chambers in Vieques instead of using open-air burning and detonation - and metal cutting machines.

Scientific groups have expressed concern that the Navy's practice of open-air detonation might be creating a new "cloud of pollution" for Vieques residents.

Although the language agreed upon in the committees allows the purchase of such equipment, it does not make direct reference to Vieques, it says that it would be used in an old naval bombing range outside the U.S. mainland.

At the end of July, 17 Democratic senators and representatives asked the Armed Forces committees to support Ocasio Cortez's amendment.

Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González promotes the GAO study, which should be ready 180 days after the Defense Authorization bill is signed into law.

Members of the conference committee indicated that the Secretary of Defense "should explore all avenues and alternatives to expedite the ongoing cleanup and environmental restoration process" in Vieques and Culebra.

They also noted that the Department of Defense should work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the government of Puerto Rico to "ensure the decontamination process is conducted in a manner that causes the least possible intrusion on the lives of island residents and minimizes public health risks."

The conference committee's report also allocates $50 million to the Air National Guard to build a new hangar at the Muñiz base in the Luis Muñoz Marín airport and a communications facility. The hangar would cost $37.5 million, while the communications facility is estimated to require the other $12.5 million.

That allocation is not related to the $341 million package previously allocated for the Puerto Rico National Guard and that President Donald Trump diverted to build part of the U.S.-Mexico southern border wall.

The conference committee's agreement also includes language from Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez seeking to encourage contractors, by doubling the points granted by the federal government for subcontracting small businesses in Puerto Rico.