WASHINGTON. – Thirteen conservative organizations asked President Donald Trump yesterday to reappoint the current members of the Board overseeing Puerto Rico´s financial decisions and to put an end to the uncertainty over the future of the fiscal entity.

Just a month ahead of the deadline set by the Boston First Circuit Court of Appeals to reappoint the current or appoint new members, conservative groups sent a letter to Trump noting that changes in Senate rules would allow for a swift confirmation of the current Board.

They indicated that Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares "recent actions" reflect that he is willing to use the recent First Circuit decision to take advantage of "the power vacuum” created.

They said that the Governor has already began attempts to refocus the budget without the Board´s approval, which is a direct violation of PROMESA and added that the administration has been enthusiastic in making major fiscal changes without supervision, “which has the potential to be detrimental to the Puerto Rican economy” and represent a waste of taxpayers dollars.

The letter was signed by the leaders of conservative organizations, including Ryan Ellis of the Center for a Free Economy; Grover Norquist, of Americans for Tax Reform; Pete Sepp, of the National Taxpayers Union; Jason Pye, of Freedom Works; Thomas Schatz, of the Council for Citizens Against Government Works; Tim Chapman, of Heritage Action; and Jim Martin, of 60 Plus Association, along with Palmer Schoening, of Family Business Coalition; Andrew Langer, of the Institute for Liberty; Preston Noell, of Tradition Family Property; Dave Wallace, of the Fair Energy Foundation; Saul Anuziz, of the American Association of Senior Citizens; and Horace Cooper, from Project 21 are also subscribers.

The organizations indicated that changes in Senate rules now allow the Republican majority to reduce debate time from 30 to two hours for district court and sub-cabinet nominees.

They added that under this change in Senate rules, current Board members fall into this procedure. They said that once members are confirmed, the fiscal entity will be able to ensure that "the Puerto Rican government acts following "the best fiscal management practices" and that debt agreements between creditors and Puerto Rico are “fairly handled.”

On February 15, the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Board members were unconstitutionally appointed since they are principal U.S. officers and should have been appointed by the President with the advice and consent of the Senate.

The federal appellate court set a 90-day period –which expires on May 16- to allow President Donald Trump and the U.S. Senate to confirm the appointments or reconstitute the Board.

The Board said they will file a certiorari petition before the U.S. Supreme Court asking to review the First Circuit decision and that they will request the appellate court for an extension of the deadline to confirm its members.

The Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko -who last week held meetings with several groups in Washington, at a time when the Board is increasing its lobbying and public relations efforts- said they would file appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court and the First Circuit before the end of April.

The Senate is on recess until April 29. When Senate returns to work, it will only have 16 days to review any appointments related to the Board, if the White House decided to act or if the Board failed to, at least, postpone the deadline set by the First Circuit.