Washington - Carlos Mercader, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), said that there are conversations to move the additional $ 600 million in food assistance, requested by Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares, in a separate bill in Congress.

Mercader said that he had a meeting with Senate Democratic minority leader Charles Schumer (New York), and with Democratic representative Nydia Velázquez (New York), about the possibility of introducing bills, both in the House and Senate, to separate the initiative that proposes new nutrition assistance funds from the disaster relief bill.

Although the Congress - which resumes sessions on Monday after a week of recess - has scheduled to approve, in the coming weeks, an allocation bill aimed primarily at mitigating the 2018 natural disasters, Mercader indicated that the urgency regarding nutrition assistance funds can allow them to pass separate bills.

Among the works related to the recovery and reconstruction of Puerto Rico, which have monopolized the island's agenda in Washington, in referring to his meeting with Schumer and Velázquez, Mercader said that there is an "emphasis" on the issue of nutrition assistance.

In January, the House, approved a Democratic relief bill that allocates $ 14.17 billion to address the 2018 disasters.

This includes the $ 600 million in nutrition assistance and a new waiver from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) matching requirements for the cost of emergency recovery works mainly financed by that agency.

The bill also provides $ 25 million for the Caño Martín Peña restoration project and $ 5 million to finance a study on the impact of emergency nutrition assistance in Puerto Rico.

However, the bill did not advance in the Republican-controlled Senate amid conflicts during the partial federal government shutdown.

Mercader said they were told that disaster relief bills are intended to be approved in March just when other initiatives related to Puerto Rico will also be discussed.

The $ 600 million in nutrition assistance will give continuity to another $ 1.27 billion package approved in October 2017, which has been used since March 2018.

According to the Department of Family Affairs, 279,000 individuals or 125,000 families have joined the Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) through these emergency funds.

Emergency funds separated from the annual NAP allocations will last until March, however, according to the Department of Family Affairs, some participants will begin to be feel the effects later this very month.

Mercader said they also keep trying to improve access to Medicaid and nutrition assistance funds permanently.

"There are lawmakers interested in both measures," said Mercader in an interview before Rosselló Nevares traveled last night to Washington. The governor is visiting the federal capital to participate in the Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association; hold meetings at the White House and with other officials of President Donald Trump´s government and testify on Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Mercader said that his office agenda also includes efforts to give full access to Puerto Rico to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC). On the island, the CTC only applies to parents with three or more children.

Although it is not a very visible issue, Mercader also noted that they have continued conversations with the Department of the Treasury about the governor's proposal, supported by industrial sectors, to temporarily obtain some reduction in the new tax on intangible products of Controlled Foreign Corporations (CFCs) on the island.

However, the proposal for the CFCs does not have the support of Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer González or the legislative leadership of Puerto Rico.

Incorporated territory?

Mercader warned that the main priority of the Puerto Rican government in Washington is to advance the proposal for the island to become the U.S. 51st state.

Although the issue is not on the agenda of the chairs of Congress committees with primary jurisdiction, and Trump has rejected statehood for the island, Mercader said that this his office "main issue". The PRFAA has a $ 2.4 million budget and is the Equality Commission headquarters.

For Mercader, although Trump has expressed opposition to statehood, the White House "has not rejected it," and in Congress "things change minute-to-minute ... they can change at any time."

Last summer, when Rosselló Nevares raised the statehood issue, Trump said jokingly that it could be a possibility if the governor could guarantee the election of two Republican senators.

However, the director of PRFAA thinks that there is no precedent of a governor of Puerto Rico addressing a President on statehood and promoting the issue. "We want full equality ... We have an imperfect relationship, where we have no voice or vote in the decision making process for what happens in Puerto Rico," he said.

When asked if the next status-related bill that the government of Puerto Rico will promote in Washington will be in favor of becoming an incorporated territory or a state, the Executive Director said they will support the bill Commissioner González introduces.

In her 2018 bill, which was never discussed in hearings, Commissioner González proposed making Puerto Rico into an incorporated territory and creating a Congress Task Force to study the legal changes needed for the island to become the U.S. 51st state.

Governor Rosselló had also indicated that he was waiting for the confirmation of the new U.S. Attorney General William Barr -that was confirmed last week- to renew discussions on a possible statehood yes-or-no referendum on the island that - through a federal law of 2014 - has the endorsement of that U.S. official.

Under that law, the U.S. Attorney General can allocate $ 2.5 million to the State Elections Commission to help fund a referendum to resolve the political status of the island, if he certifies that the definitions of the electoral ballot and the educational campaign comply with constitutional and legal regulations and public federal policy.

Although Rosselló initiated that process for the 2017 plebiscite, he never waited for the final evaluation of the federal Department of Justice.

If they question the support to reduce the tax on CFCs - which does exist under statehood - and, at the same time, they want the island to be the 51st state, Mercader said that they emphasize that under statehood all their claims in favor of better access in federal programs are resolved.

For Mercader, the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María has turned "unequal treatment" into an issue "of daily debate in Washington D.C."