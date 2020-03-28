Now that Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced extended social isolation measures for another two weeks, business shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus could cost the economy the equivalent of 14 percent of the total annual pay that workers in Puerto Rico receive.

According to Adrian Alós, an economist, and Eduardo Burgos, a Statistics and Sociology professor at the University of Puerto Rico-Carolina, in the most “optimist” scenario, Puerto Rico could see an impact of about $2,929 billion from lost wages and reduced tourism activity.

On the pessimistic side, the impact of a month-long shutdown could reach $3.96 billion, explained both data analytics experts and founders of Abexus Analytics.

This data analytics company used its data engine platform -Khora- to describe possible scenarios seeking to contribute to the discussion on issues that impact the island's economic activity and thus to decision-making processes in companies and even at the government level.

"I think it is important that businesses can have accurate information references (using algorithms and artificial intelligence) and not only in traditional economic models," Burgos said.

According to Alós, if commercial and business operations interruption continues for three months (a scenario that is no longer unthinkable when analyzing COVID-19 infection levels in places like Italy, Spain, and New York State), losses in wages and tourism activity could fluctuate between $3.683 billion and $10.141 billion.

"Not all businesses suffer the same impact. Generally, small businesses receive the brunt of the impact," Alós said. According to Alós, economic activity will see a sharp drop in the short term but should recover as businesses resume operations. In a four-week shutdown scenario, the economy could recover within five to six months.

The economist pointed out that although companies could restart operations after the period of social isolation, there will be prolonged effects, which magnitude is difficult to predict, due to the uncertainty of the global pandemic, including “plummeting oil prices, a détente to globalization and a potential fall back to economic nationalism.”

According to Alós, during Hurricane María, the economic impact was related to damage in terms of infrastructure. Now, since this a global event, Puerto Rico's economy will be affected in several ways.

At the local level, as workers lose income, spending will be reduced, but from the external side, tourism activity will depend on the fate of the aviation industry and in turn, on people's interest in traveling again.

"It will be a long process, we have already seen the International Monetary Fund's estimates," added Alós, referring to the IMF's new projections. Just a month ago, the IMF understood that the global economy would grow around 2.9 percent and now, after the coronavirus outbreak, the forecast indicates a meager to 1.5 percent.

If the scenarios developed go from theory to reality, a one-month business shutdown could represent a drop of 1.7 percent in the island's gross product while a three-month lockdown would represent a blow to the gross product of about 4.1 percent, including the effect on imports, exports and investment.

The people or the economy

"Right now, leaders are in a very difficult position, either to preserve the health of the people or the health of the economy," the economist said.

According to Alós, easing social isolation measures would undoubtedly be beneficial to the economy. But that benefit would eventually have higher costs to productive capacity, especially if the coronavirus curve cannot be flattened and in response, consumers reduce their demand for goods and services for a longer period.

Abexus' forecasts are based on several variables. Among these, the model assumes that estimates for the U.S. economy – the country has become the epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic- “vary between -2.1% to -4.3 percent loss in GDP growth.”

Similarly, Burgos explained that to granulate the loss in wages, the firm used as a reference the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce´s (DDEC, Spanish acronym) circular letter defining business activities excluded and not excluded by the emergency shutdown decree.

So, only those sectors and businesses ordered to close were included in the model.

As for tourism losses estimates, they used data from Puerto Rico’s Statistical Appendix on visitor spending.

To complete the model, these experts partnered with a local epidemiologist who also operates a data analytics company for the health industry, epidemiologist, José Bartolomei, PhD2. The analysis assumes that the local government will be effective in controlling the pandemic on the island.