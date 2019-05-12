San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto will sue the Oversight Board in an effort to challenge the entity's decision to extend its control to municipal governments.

On Thursday, the Board announced that the 78 municipalities would be covered by PROMESA and that the entity would begin overseeing and controlling their operations starting with a pilot plan in 10 towns.

Yesterday, in an event in the Cantera Península, Cruz Soto said she will take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I am instructing lawyers in Puerto Rico and in the United States to draft a lawsuit against the Board because it is exceeding its powers and the municipal level is not under its jurisdiction. The municipality of San Juan will be filing a lawsuit against the board in the coming weeks," she said.

Although San Juan is not part of the pilot plan drawn up by the Board, Cruz Soto insisted that she has active legitimacy to file a lawsuit, anticipating that the capital city will eventually be part of the entity´s oversight over municipalities.

The mayor, who insisted that she has always opposed the Board, did not go into details of the legal grounds of the claim, which will be filed "in the coming weeks."

Not close to Bernier

On the other hand, Cruz Soto said yesterday that she that the last time she talked to David Bernier was during former Governor Rafael Hernández Colón´s funeral and that it is not up to her to engage in any kind of discussion with him about their political future.

According to El Nuevo Día Survey, the only Popular Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who could defeat Governor Ricardo Rosselló in an election is Bernier. As for Cruz Soto, if elections were held today, she would lose 40 percent to 25 percent against Rosselló.

"Everyone has to make their own decisions, and since I don't like being told what to do, I'm not going to tell anyone what to do," she said when asked if she would be interested in Bernier joining her ticket.

Cruz Soto insisted that she is going to run for governor, despite some mayors demand, such as Cayey's Rolando Ortiz, to include Bernier in the race.

Building homes

Cruz Soto talked to the press after announcing the construction of nine homes on a 2,900 square meter site, at a cost of $1.4 million through federal HOME funds.

The families that will access these houses are part of a group of 17, in the Cantera area, preselected for having partially or totally lost their homes in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and María. They are two or three-bedroom homes that will be ready between September and October and cost between $60,000 and $70,000.

Cruz Soto said the materials, including PVC molds, will make the residences resistant to winds of up to 180 miles per hour. They will have a cistern and solar panels and batteries. On a day-to-day basis, they will be connected to the Electric Power Authority and the solar equipment will serve as a backup system.