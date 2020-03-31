The need to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 could aggravate those conditions leading to the various forms of violence that endanger the most vulnerable people in their domestic environments.

That is why government authorities must include, in the health response to the threat of the pandemic, appropriate measures that provide peace and safety to defenseless victims that currently share the roof with their aggressors.

Communities must join these efforts, showing solidarity with the victims and reporting abuses.

Public institutions are responsible for providing resources to properly assist victims of domestic violence, as well as children and older adults exposed to abuse.

Experts in human behavior and human rights defenders have observed that social isolation, such as that ordered in Puerto Rico as a protection measure against the pandemic, can aggravate the social dynamics of abuse to which vulnerable groups lacking social and economic resources are often exposed.

In Puerto Rico, domestic violence is a severe social problem. There is an average of 11,000 protection orders under Law 54 every year. And the police receive thousands of complaints about gender-based violence every year.

In some cases, the government and non-profit organizations seek relocations or other protection measures for victims and their children. But abuse still happens, even resulting in death. This Sunday in Mayagüez, the victim was a 27-year-old woman who was shot by her partner, according to authorities.

On the other hand, the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute indicated that 2 out of every 1,000 children are victims of physical abuse and 4 out of every 1,000 suffer abuse due to negligence. Violence against the elderly and people with disabilities is also a concern. Citizens over 62 represent 21.8 percent of the island´s population.

The Office of the Ombudsman for the Elderly warned of the high incidence of neglect and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

During this social isolation period due to the pandemic, economic precariousness may aggravate abusive relationships. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Department of Family Affairs, the Police and the Judicial branch, among other public entities, are called upon to ensure compliance with the protocols regarding domestic violence.

Protocols for assistance to victims of violence must be adapted to the circumstances of this health emergency to protect the personnel who provide services to those who need help and assistance. This applies to agents, social workers, children´s prosecutors, prosecutors, as well as judges and support staff. With appropriate precautions, these essential services can be provided.

The government should urgently report on the adjustments that ensure the execution of protection orders and that aggressors are separated to protect the victims.

At the same time, it is important that authorities widely communicate telephone numbers, emails or online pages offering help or guidance, instructions on how to file complaints or information regarding different initiatives in situations of domestic violence.

It is also important that family members, relatives or community members who know of situations of violence against women, children, and other vulnerable people, report these situations through confidential domestic violence hotlines or platforms.