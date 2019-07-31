U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodríguez announced yesterday the arrest of eight people for Social Security fraud, elder exploitation and submitting false information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to receive financial aid after Hurricane María.

For Rodríguez, losses for fraud in Social Security and in other agencies involved reach $1.2 million.

"This is an extraordinary case, we are fighting different forms of fraud and we are setting an example that this type of fraud will not be tolerated," Rodríguez said in a press conference.

Two of the six defendants were arrested in Florida, four turned themselves in, and the other two were arrested in Salinas and Bayamón.

These new arrests yesterday reaffirm the federal authorities’ position that Puerto Rico is one of the jurisdictions with the highest number of Social Security fraud cases reported. "Social Security fraud continues to be a very high here in Puerto Rico and every time you see it, (the island) is at the top of the list," said John Grasso, special agent in charge of the New York and Puerto Rico Division.

Three of the eight defendants face charges of government property theft and false testimony in declaring a disability. Brunilda Rodríguez Reyes and her son Gerardo O. Navedo received $ 156,615 from Social Security and Medicare disbursed another $ 55,151.

Meanwhile, Lalín Mercado Vargas received $ 168,854 and Medicare paid them $ 77,780.78 based on fraudulent claims.

In the case of David Arocho Castro, he received $ 31,392 from Social Security because he did not notify the agency of his mother's death. Meanwhile, Carlos Del Valle Figueroa received $ 33,222 while he was working, despite his disability. Del Valle was also charged with possession of Percocet intended to be distributed.

False hopes

Defendant Ramón Julbe Rosa faces 17 counts of theft of government property and false testimony declaring a disability. Also, the Veterans Department was charged with fraud by illegally receiving unemployment benefits. Julbe Rosa received $ 79,369.00 from Social Security and another $ 47,002 from Medicare.

And also, along with his wife, Ena Octaviani Santana, he faces charges for introducing drugs not approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) into interstate commerce.

The couple, Rodríguez said, promoted, sold and distributed, from several websites, products to treat cancer, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. "The defendant generated about $ 341,242.26 by selling these illegal drugs," she added.

Julbe Rosa faces an additional charge for falsely reporting to FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) the loss of her main residence after Hurricane María, which implied a $ 50,000 disbursement by SBA.

For Rodríguez, this man defrauded all federal agencies without discriminating against any of them.

Meanwhile, Johana Torres Figueroa faces accusations of false testimony to Social Security, identity theft and fraud for applying for FEMA benefits for an elderly woman she was caring for.