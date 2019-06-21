Lourdes Ramos, vice chair of Puerto Rico´s House of Representatives, is requesting a pension from the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) that certifies her 14 years as a lawmaker under Act 301, 2012, which represents an example of how the legislature designs statutes tailored to the benefit of its members.

The law, which had a bipartisan endorsement, allows officials elected in general elections and trusted employees on unpaid leave to certify the time served in their position in the retirement system of origin and to use their salary in their pension calculation. This harmful administration practice, which ends up in a revolving door to ensure a shelter to defeated candidates, shows the abuse to which the political class has subjected the retirement systems today in bankruptcy.

The legislator, who presides over the House committee on the retirement systems and veterans’ affairs, claims that in the calculation for her PREPA pension she should be credited with the highest salary she received as a representative, with a difference of about $ 11,000 more. She also asks to be allowed to collect her pension without returning to the position left vacant for more than a decade, while she received her salary from the House. The retirement board proposes the legislator to actively serve in the position, even if it is for one day in order to recognize the benefit. Ramos refuses. She has preferred to litigate in court.

The dispute, which dates back to 2014, gains relevance just as the Oversight Board – created to oversee public finances – is intensively working on a central government adjustment plan, hoping to achieve hundreds of millions in cuts to pensions payment. Although these are different systems, the intention of a representative of the people in the Legislative Assembly to take advantage, for her retirement, over other public servants does not favor the public administration.

Ramos’ case is not unique. Currently and only in PREPA, six officials enjoy years of leave with the expectation of increased benefits. Reserving positions for politicians prevents them from hiring regular staff, evaluating whether the position is actually needed, and affects the functioning of public administration.

No position should be retained for a long time, let alone if it is not necessary. Closing those gaps that undermine efficiency, public funds and the very meaning of public service must be part of a truly serious government reorganization project.

For Puerto Rico to become competitive, the government should not be used as a source of income and a trampoline to privilege politicians in whom voters placed their trust.

We insist: working in public service is not a right but a privilege. That privilege has long been distributed to political sympathizers as a general rule.

Puerto Rico needs to recover the system of merit in public service. And it needs leaders, particularly elected officials, who bring a model of commitment and responsibility to the island over themselves and their parties. Whoever wants to serve the island from an elected or trusted position must be willing to temper themselves to the same reality that thousands of public employees and pensioners live every day, to whom they ask for sacrifices, amid a decade-long fiscal precariousness.