Just a week after the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) announced a debt restructuring agreement with the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO), over a hundred employees received letters to be relocated to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym), which would lay the groundwork for the shutdown of the public corporation.

El Nuevo Día learned that the letters were sent out on Friday, creating a climate of uncertainty and anxiety that has invaded employees.

El Nuevo Día could access one of the letters signed by Manuel Laboy, DDEC Secretary and Executive Director, which states that the transfer “will take place 30 calendar days after the date of written notification."

Last year, DDEC reorganization plan was approved through Law 141, which anticipated the death of PRIDCO. Then, after passing that statute, PRIDCO's Business Development unit was transferred to DDEC and this agency was transferred the roles of promotion and granting industrial incentives previously in the hands of the public corporation.

Now, although the letter states that employees would be transferred with acquired rights and benefits, they are in limbo, as DDEC does not have its own allocations or resources to fund its operations.

"If everything DDEC does is financed from PRIDCO, how could there be any certainty that there will be (money) to pay the staff?" said an employee on condition of anonymity.

Since DDEC was created, the budget of this umbrella department comes from the income generated by PRIDCO, from leasing land and industrial parks. The budget is allocated on the basis of a service charge that DDEC "charges" PRIDCO, on the basis that it promotes economic activity.

However, the agreement to restructure nearly $165 million in PRIDCO bonds establishes that the public corporation's properties - which are over 700 - will be transferred to a new successor entity and this entity, in turn, will recruit a private commercial property manager.

The income generated by these properties will be used to pay for the bonds that will be exchanged at the rate of 94 cents on the dollar and if excess revenues were generated, these could be transferred to the government.