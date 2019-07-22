Washington - Alfonso Aguilar, one of the members of the commission created by Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Nevares to promote statehood, said today that the governor must resign.

"We cannot advance Puerto Rico´s urgent interests in (Washington) D.C. let alone statehood in this environment of instability, Ricardo Rosselló, whom I appreciate, must resign. The well-being of Puerto Rico and the struggle for equality must come before over any other consideration," tweeted Aguilar, who was also a spokesman for former Gov. Pedro Rosselló González and executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA).

Aguilar is the second member of the Equality Commission to request the resignation of Rosselló Nevares, in the wake of the profane, offensive leaked chat between the governor and his top aides targetting different sectors and recent cases of corruption in the government of Puerto Rico. The first one was former Governor Luis Fortuño.

The Commission has been led by former Gov. Rosselló González, father of the current governor, and includes former Sen. Charlie Rodríguez, who has seen no reason for Rosselló Nevares to resign, former Gov. Carlos Romero Barceló, Republican delegate Zoraida Fonalledas, and attorney Luis Berrios.