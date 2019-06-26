Money laundering is one of the aspects in the federal investigation surrounding former Education Secretary Julia Keleher.



This arises from a grand jury indictment against an employee of the Banco Popular, who allegedly disclosed the content of a subpoena from federal authorities on Keleher's bank accounts.

"The subpoena served on Banco Popular de Puerto Rico related to possible crimes involving violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1956, 1957 (money laundering)," the press release issued by the U.S. District Attorney's Office indicates.

Judge Marshal Morgan imposed the bank employee home arrest under strict conditions until the bail hearing.



Until yesterday, the U.S. Attorney´s office had neither denied nor confirmed an investigation in the Department of Education.

Another confirmation of an investigation in Education came yesterday when federal authorities released a case file against Keleher's "personal assistant," Iovanska Claudio Vargas. She pleaded guilty to five counts of giving false statements to authorities and now faces up to five years in prison.

The case file against Claudio Vargas includes a sworn statement from an agent of the Inspector General's Office of the Department of Education taken last December.

Based on that statement, Claudio Vargas was arrested on December 7, 2018, nearly four months before Keleher resigned. The case was sealed until this week.

The agent said in December that, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he was conducting an investigation into possible fraudulent activity with federal funds for Education in that Department.

This agent also said that during that investigation, it was "revealed" that the alleged "personal assistant" lied in the application form for federal benefits for the housing plan known as Section 8 and the Medicaid health program.

Claudio Vargas said she had no income, and did not report what Keleher paid her for different services in her house and for personal arrangements.

Although the allegations, in this case, do not include facts about what happened within Education, they shed light on federal authorities' tracking of Keleher's transactions.