The fact that the Oversight Board is suing the government of Puerto Rico in PROMESA Title III Court handling Puerto Rican obligations, emphasizes the urgency for both parties to sit down and talk about a path to overcome disagreements that affect the present and future of our people.

This is the second time that budgetary disputes between the Board and the local administration end up in court. Last year, Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled that the Board has the final say on Puerto Rico’s fiscal plans and budget.

It must be recognized that PROMESA provides the legal framework for the island’s fiscal consolidation, which requires balancing public finances. That path is achievable with the will that both parties have shown before. They have proven their ability to join purposes to reach agreements with creditors that can save Puerto Rico millions of dollars.

Instead, intransigence drains funds, energy and credibility at a time when Puerto Rico must focus on its revitalization.

The Board has asked the court to invalidate Law 29 which exempts municipalities from paying their contribution to the pension system, the "Pay-Go", and the public health plan. They argue that the local administration shows a pattern of non-compliance with PROMESA. It also requests to invalidate 40 joint resolutions approved by the Legislature, which reallocate funds from previous years. The Board argues that Law 29 is significantly inconsistent with the fiscal plan and that the use of unbudgeted funds caused the Puerto Rican fiscal crisis.

Meanwhile, the government has defended the law as duly certified in compliance with PROMESA Section 204. It has reiterated its responsibility to ensure the proper operation and the finances of the central government and municipalities.

Law 29, signed by Governor Ricardo Rosselló, exempted municipalities from the Law 106, approved two years ago. That statute established that the government would pay the pensions of retirees, through contributions from each agency, public corporation, and municipality, corresponding to the number of retirees of those entities, in the event of the Puerto Rico Retirement Systems Administration insolvency. By exempting them from health insurance payments, the government raised that municipalities with budget deficits could become insolvent.

According to the Board, those provisions would have an impact on the Treasury of $ 311 million this fiscal year or $ 1,7 billion through fiscal year 2024. Failure to contribute to the health plan would impact the General Fund by $ 400 million this fiscal year, without being considered in the budget. The Board noted that, in a fiscal impact certification, the government argued that the impact of such law on the General Fund would be $ 285 million and that those funds would be covered by other measures and the potential release of federal funds.

The background of this judicial confrontation is the inability of many municipalities in deficit to fulfill their obligations and their dependence on the already battered Treasury to stay afloat.

The dispute is now in the hands of Judge Taylor Swain. However, extending this dispute, while waiting for the court's decision, exposes the island to more uncertainty and delays the urgent recovery.

The people of Puerto Rico do not deserve to be caught between conflicts and controversies. The struggle between the island´s highest government agencies affects the stability and credibility of Puerto Rico, while agreements with creditors are being negotiated. The right thing to do is to balance the finances, address the debt, and recover the confidence of the federal government and investors.