WASHINGTON - Former federal Bankruptcy Judge Gerardo Carlo Altieri believes that in an effort to avoid further uncertainty regarding the debt restructuring process, at least the five conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices will uphold the constitutionality of the appointments and decisions of members of the Oversight Board.

For Carlo Altieri, last Tuesday's session, the prevailing view was that "Congress not only has the powers under the Territorial Clause" to go over the Appointments Clause when appointing Board members but that "this is a real fiscal emergency.” During that hearing, the nine Supreme Court justices discussed the lawsuits filed by the investment firm Aurelius, the municipal insurer Assured Guaranty and the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier).

He also noted that Justice Samuel Alito, one of the five conservatives in the highest court, was really sharp when questioning Aurelius/Assured Guaranty's lawyer, Theodore Olson whether “there’s no money issue involved here?”.

"I don't think any of them want to get into the Insular Cases doctrine," which federal Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts doesn't see as relevant to the controversies under their consideration, Carlo Altieri said. "The presiding justice was very clear," he added.

Carlo Altieri said that comments by the justices in an oral hearing do not always point to what the majority opinion may be and that dissenting opinions may be important for the future. He said the court seems inclined to resolve the case recognizing the power of Congress over the island through the Territorial Clause, based on whether the members of the Board are principal or inferior federal officers, or, as Promesa states, territorial officials.

The former bankruptcy judge indicated that justices do not necessarily have to get into a broad debate over the Territorial Clause, through which the court has determined that Congress has plenary powers over the island.

The Insular Cases Doctrine, on the other hand, is a series of cases from the early twentieth century in which the highest U.S. court - when confronted with the new territories acquired after the Spanish-American War - used discriminatory and racist language to determine that Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory that belongs to, but is not part of the United States, that it is not on the path towards statehood and in which the federal Constitution does not fully apply.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last February 15 that because of their authority and the fact that Board members do not report to the government of Puerto Rico, their appointments had to comply with the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which requires the advice and consent of the Senate.

In 2016, former President Barack Obama appointed six of the seven Board members based on congressional recommendations, while the seventh member was directly appointed by the former U.S. President None of them was referred to the Senate for confirmation, although Promesa also allows for that option.

Despite declaring the appointments were unconstitutional, the First Circuit panel validated the decisions made by the Board members, using the "de facto officer" doctrine.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the First Circuit's ruling, it would be determining that Board members are territorial officers or inferior federal officers who do not have to go through the Senate confirmation process required by the U.S. Constitution Appointments Clause.

If the Supreme Court decides to confirm the First Circuit's decision, Carlo Altieri anticipates that they will accept the request made by U.S. Principal Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall to grant the federal government at least 90 days to confirm current Board members or appoint new members.

But Altieri would not rule out that the Court might decide to remand the case to the First Circuit for findings to help them determine whether the de facto officer doctrine has been complied with, a doctrine the appellate court used to validate the decisions made by the Board.