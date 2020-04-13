The Executive Director of the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), Omar Marrero, reacted yesterday with surprise to criticism by the Executive Director of the Oversight Board, Natalie Jaresko, regarding the government's slowness in disbursing economic aid to address the emergency caused by the COVID-19.

"They know we are working and, well, I am a little surprised by the context of the observations because it is information they have and we have been working closely with them," Marrero told El Nuevo Día.

Marrero, who also represents the Puerto Rican government before the Board, said that since the first package of measures - aimed at mitigating the impact of the curfew and assisting the most vulnerable sectors - was announced, they have been "consistent" in pointing out that the aid would be granted in phases due to its complex implementation since much of the information necessary for the disbursements has to be validated.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Jaresko questioned the fact that the government had only disbursed $146 million of the $787 million approved in the economic response plan. Of the total disbursed, $91.6 million went to municipalities and the remaining - some $53 million - to the $500 payment that benefits nearly 106,000 self-employed workers.

According to Treasury Department data, as of yesterday, they received 125,378 applications from self-employed individuals and paid 121,735 of that total which represents $60.8 million of the $100 million allocated for the incentive.

"There has to be an orderly process and validation. If we were to disburse the money quickly and without controls, it would be counterproductive," insisted Marrero, who preferred not to estimate when each phase of the economic package would be completed.

"We have been working hand in hand because we have had to clarify the criteria to set a proper implementation," added the head of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Iris Santos.

Regarding the $1,500 incentive for small and medium-sized businesses, Marrero indicated that this week, the Department of Economic Development & Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym) must disburse the funds for the nearly 17,000 applications that were validated.

Jaresko also questioned the incentive aimed at nurses and other healthcare workers. Marrero explained that, in this case, they are working with the Health Department and other entities, such as the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline, to validate those eligible for that benefit.

"It's easy to approve the items, but doing all the work is the complex part. We want to be as diligent as possible, but these types of systems that discriminate, pose complexities that are being addressed,"added Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés.

Jaresko also noted that the use of the $160 million in the Emergency Reserve has been slow, with only $80 million spent. The Health Department used some $31 million of those funds to buy supplies and testing kits. Another $28 million was used for medical supplies at government hospitals and $15 million for passenger screening, conducted by the National Guard.

Marrero said the agencies are working on identifying those needs looming that cannot be handled with their income, but emphasized that, given the lack of clarity regarding how long this money could last, they have tried to be cautious in spending and addressing the needs not covered by federal funds.