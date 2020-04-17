After defending transparency in the Health Department processes for the purchase of rapid testing kits to detect the coronavirus, Governor Wanda Vázquez ordered yesterday to cancel all contracts between Apex General Contractors and the government of Puerto Rico.

She also ordered to cancel any contract that directly or indirectly involves Juan Maldonado, who served as Apex's attorney in the $38 million purchase order for one million COVID-19 tests.

Besides, the governor said she has been informed that former Health interim secretary Concepción Quiñones was aware of all transactions at the agency.

As for the order to cancel contracts with Apex and any other agency linked to Maldonado, Vázquez acknowledged that her decision does not respond to an inquiry by the executive branch regarding the facts, but rather to what has emerged.

"This person said that he was going to have a million tests in Puerto Rico in five days when it has emerged that he had not even communicated with the manufacturer in Australia or the United States; because that person made a false representation," the governor said.

El Nuevo Día reported Tuesday that Promedical, the Australian company Promedical that was allegedly supplying Apex the testing kits has never had any relationship or communication with any company or individual in Puerto Rico.

"We put at risk..." Vázquez said before changing her statement. "The assessment made was that this person was being truthful, and that person lied to the people of Puerto Rico. At that time we couldn't know that," she said.

She acknowledged that although Apex did not have any experience in medical supplies, the government did not question Maldonado about the details of the purchase and concluded that the data offered by the supplier should be trusted.

"If I go to buy a product and they tell me, 'Look, governor, this is five dollars, I can deliver it to you tomorrow,' I trust what that person tells me because he is the one who is in this business, I don't go to the supplier to see if it is true that he has it," she said. "So he is responsible for all this," she said about Apex's lawyer.

By press time, La Fortaleza had not specified how many contracts with Apex or Maldonado will be canceled.

New Progressive Party (PNP) activist Eduardo "Tito" Laureano, who had contracts with the government through NAED Consulting Group LLC and Caribbean Strategic Advisors LLC, was also included in the order to cancel contracts. During this administration, these companies have had contracts for $1.8 million with the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch, and with municipalities. The cancellation only affects agreements in the Executive Branch.

Tito Laureano defends himself

In connection with the $38 million purchase order, Laureano's name came up in a text message that Maldonado sent to Dr. Segundo Rodríguez, coordinator of the Medical Task Force. In the message, Maldonado introduced himself to Rodríguez saying he was Tito Laureano's friend. Laureano had had contracts with Rodríguez at the UPR Medical Sciences Campus, where the dean is Rodriguez.

Vázquez did not give specific reasons to cancel Laureano's contracts but said "we are tired of the people of Puerto Rico being exposed to people who try to take advantage, who use cronyism and connections to live off the people's need," the governor said from La Fortaleza.

Laureano said he learned of the cancellation through the press conference. "The governor has the right to cancel the contracts. What she doesn't have the right to do is smear anyone's reputation," he said in statements to El Nuevo Día. "I accept that they cancel the contracts. What I don't accept is that they smear my reputation.

He also said he was considering taking legal action. "I'm not going to fight for the contracts. I'm fighting for my reputation. If I was involved in this, I'd keep my mouth shut, but the truth is one. I challenge anyone who says otherwise. The governor's insinuation is serious and calls me into question before the people of Puerto Rico," he said.

Laureano said he has no relation with Apex, Maldonado, or the testing kits contract. He said that all he did was give Rodríguez's phone number to the Apex representative, whom he met when he was a DTOP deputy secretary.

About Rodríguez, he said he is "my doctor and my friend," but that he never called him about Apex. Laureano has several contracts in Medical Sciences to advise Rodríguez on "all matters related to the Executive Branch of government," since 2017.

The most recent contract with the campus was in effect until June 30, 2020, but Laureano canceled that agreement on October 21, 2019, according to a letter he signed and that RCM Communications staff provided to El Nuevo Día. However, it was not until yesterday that the cancellation was reported, the Comptroller's Office confirmed.

Until yesterday, NAED had two other contracts in effect with the Executive Branch, with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) and with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC). The Comptroller's contract registry reflects that yesterday, the DDEC canceled the $60,000 contract it had with NAED.

As part of his agreement, Laureano was responsible for coordinating communications, meetings and other tasks between the DDEC and municipalities, as well as with the Legislature. He had the same responsibilities under his $90,000 contract with the Corrections Department.

Caribbean Strategic had, as of yesterday, an $84,000 contract with the Highways and Transportation Authority (PRHTA) and a $70,000 contract with the Public Service Regulatory Board. These contracts are also related to coordinating work and meetings with municipalities and other government agencies.

By press time, the contract registry did not reflect the cancellation of contracts with the Department of Corrections, Highways and Transportation Authority and the Regulatory Board.

Pointing at Quiñones

The governor also said she knew that former interim Health Secretary Concepción Quiñones "was aware of all the transactions" at the agency.

"She (Quiñones) wrote to me directly and told me she was making multi-million dollar decisions, she wrote that to me," the governor said.

Vázquez is referring to a text message El Nuevo Día could access, in which the former Health secretary informs the governor of her uneasiness with the fact that she had not been given a letter making her interim appointment official.

"I feel very committed to the work being done and I am more than willing to continue in the position on an interim basis while you determine who you want to place your trust in to safeguard the health of the Puerto Rican people," the message reads.

"I am not comfortable, however, with not having been given a letter of my interim appointment that validates the multiple steps and decisions, with multimillion-dollar repercussions, that I have been taking on your behalf in favor of our island," Quiñones said.

While announcing contract cancellations, the governor also said she intends to arrange for a federal official to be in charge of overseeing purchase orders processes at the Health Department.

She also questioned the investigative process carried out by the House Health Committee, which she suggested is politically motivated. Vázquez said all the lawmakers in charge of the investigation in the House support her rival for the PNP presidency, Pedro Pierluisi.

"Dr. Segundo Rodríguez has not been given the opportunity to explain," Vázquez said, reiterating that the doctor has her confidence.

House Speaker Carlos "Johnny" Méndez defended the investigation. "Using political arguments now to attack a constitutional branch of government that has precisely worked hand in hand with the governor to address the pressing situations of the territory, does not contribute to what the people want: the certainty that things were done correctly, and, if that was the case, we will recognize it and praise it; and, if something was wrong, it will not be overlooked and will be referred to the relevant agencies. I have never found it proper to run away from the search for truth," he said.

The governor does not seem to trust the sworn statements before the commission, which point to Rodríguez as one of those responsible for the $38 million purchase. According to the governor, that is not the role of the doctor as coordinator of the task force, under the executive order that created the body.

In referring to other investigations into the contracts, such as those by Justice and federal authorities, the governor said that those “serious and objective” investigations must determine whether the “line was crossed. The doctor has said no, so I can't take for granted the premise that he has referred (the testing kits contract)."