The Health Department reported that 383 COVID-19 positive tests were overcounted, so the number of positive cases is 915 and not 1,298. All of them were identified with diagnostic tests.

The correction, however, is not definitive, as staff from the Health Department and the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics continue to verify the numbers.

In this effort, they will be comparing data with municipalities that administer tests to improve the information available.

The adjustment covers the data available up to April 19.

Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano acknowledged that this scenario should somehow affect models that projected the infection curve reaching its peak on or before May 8. The government estimates that, throughout the United States, contagion should be reaching its lowest rates by early June. Therefore, social distancing measures are expected to last – at least- until that date.

These problems with data processing come at a time when the private sector is beginning to push to end the businesses and industries shut down, a measure that, along with the curfew, is the government´s main tool to fight the virus that has killed 64 people in Puerto Rico and more than 175,000 worldwide.

González Feliciano also reported on the first efforts to identify those infected and track those who were exposed as a strategy to prevent infection. In this process, known as "contact tracing," the government identified 1,233 people exposed to the disease and managed to contact 1,047, or 84.9 percent. These people, along with those arriving in Puerto Rico through the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, are being monitored and were asked to self-isolate.

On the other hand, the Health Secretary said that four patients in Puerto Rico's hospitals were given plasma from the blood of recovered people with the expectation that the antibodies of those that have recovered would help infected patients.

This is an experimental initiative led by the Mayo Clinic and the American Red Cross, joined by the blood banks of the Río Piedras Medical Center and Servicios Mutuos. The secretary indicated that one of the patients that participated in the initiative was in a hospital in Bayamón and another in the San Juan Veterans Hospital facilities. There was no information about the other two patients who received plasma.