Backed by new projections on the spread of the coronavirus, two members of the COVID-19 Medical Task Force advising Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, are inclined to recommend the extension of the curfew.

"See it as a Lenten sacrifice," said Task Force coordinator Segundo Rodríguez Quilichini in an interview with El Nuevo Día, referring to the curfew restrictions decreed by the governor.

State Epidemiologist David Capó also compared social distancing measures imposed by the quarantine with the sacrifice athletes make in training before a major competition such as the Olympics.

"It's a matter of holding on a little longer and winning, getting that medal," Capó said.

Likewise, epidemiologist and Task Force member Juan Carlos Reyes agreed that the quarantine period should be extended, given the 573 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico up until April 6.

"In the worst-case scenario, right now, we could have more than 5,000 people infected in the community," Reyes said, explaining that for each confirmed case there could be up to 10 undetected.

Based on the current rate of infection, Reyes anticipated that by April 12, there could be between 950 to 1,000 confirmed cases; 1,300 by April 18; and 1,800 by May 9.

These cases would have to be multiplied by 10 to have a real picture of the infections because most will have mild or non-serious symptoms and will not be included in the official report, Reyes reiterated.

He also explained that the current hospitalization rate is 50 percent of confirmed cases. Taking those numbers, he indicated that 18 percent of those end up in intensive care, 77 percent of those require mechanical ventilation, and 38 percent of those, die.

The death rate remains at 4 percent, while, taking positive and negative cases into account, the confirmed case death rate is 12.6 percent.

With that level of positive cases, he said, some 400,000 people in Puerto Rico would be expected to be infected among asymptomatic, mild, and severe cases by the end of the pandemic. Meanwhile, in "the worst-case scenario," 16,000 deaths could be expected, he said.

"If things continue as they are, we should have fewer infections and deaths," he said, based on the current rate of infection.

A step back for the Task Force

Meanwhile, the Task Force that has been working closely with the governor since its creation on March 19 took a step back yesterday by reiterating that it will be more of an "advisory" body.

Capó and the Health Department, headed by Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano, will have a more active role in containing the spread than that the agency had assumed until now, particularly in tracing suspected and positive cases.

"Wehad some regional epidemiologists who were very eager to help their country, but alone, without protocols or direction. They didn't have a leader," Reyes said, insisting that the Task Force will continue to contribute analysis and recommendations.

For his part, Capó said that since March 30, the Health Department has been working on creating an epidemiological structure with employees from other agency programs, as well as with officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who have traveled from the Atlanta headquarters to help in this effort.

The eight regions into which the island is divided, he said, have an epidemiologist and a team of 20 to 40 people who will do field epidemiology to track possible cases and follow up daily on confirmed cases for 14 days.

He also said they are working on a unified protocol to guide health professionals on when and which tests to do and when to hospitalize an infected person, among other guidelines.

Capó anticipated they also expect the "Dashboard" with updated, live data will be uploaded to the Health Department's website this week. He added that the distribution of tests to hospitals will be done according to their needs instead of giving the same amount to all hospitals.

On the other hand, he admitted that the case report has left out tests performed in municipalities and primary medical groups or at the Independent Physician Associations (IPA's.)

"We want to correct this and that (the report) can represent 100 percent (of the tests performed). It is an area of opportunity that we are working hard on," Capó said, anticipating that once test results left out are included, the number will rise, but with old cases, not those reported in the last 24 hours.