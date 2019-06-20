Washington - With a vote in the Ways and Means Committee today, the House Democratic leadership would move the bill seeking to support tax credits that would help fight poverty and boost employment in Puerto Rico.



The legislation can have an impact of more than $800 million annually on Puerto Rico's economy and opens a window of opportunity on two initiatives that the island's authorities and economic experts have been promoting in Washington, D.C. over the last two decades.

Through subsidies or block allocations to Puerto Rico, the bill by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Democrat Richard Neal would expand the earned income tax credit (EITC), and extend the child tax credit.

Although the Republican leadership of the Senate Finance Committee has shown no signs of passing the bill, the House Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to vote on this bill, among others, today.

"There is an opportunity to do something truly bipartisan - both from Puerto Rico and Washington - that will help people out of poverty and promote employment," said Sergio Marxuach, public policy director at the Center for a New Economy (CNE), who since the early 2000s has been promoting the idea of having a robust EITC in Puerto Rico that boosts employment.

The initiative is supported by the elected government of Puerto Rico, the Oversight Board, civil society groups on the island, the private sector, and diaspora organizations.

"This project puts us in the fight and battle. It's a way to reward those who work," said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who has promoted legislation similar to Neal's, which she has co-sponsored.

Neal, as chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means included federal government subsidies for EITC and CTC credits in Puerto Rico in a bill that seeks tax relief for low and middle-income workers and families.

Because of the differences between the U.S. and Puerto Rico tax systems, the legislation - which also benefits other territories - creates a reimbursement system for the federal Treasury to fund up to three-quarters of Puerto Rico's EITC and for the Treasury Department to also provide island residents with the benefits included in the CTC in the United States.

The Department of the Treasury must approve the implementation plans submitted by the government of Puerto Rico in order to release the subsidies.

According to the CNE, the federal government's contribution to the local EITC - which was implemented this year - could be of about $600 million, which would be added to the $204 million already allocated to that local credit. The local program offers tax credits between $300 and $2,000. The federal EITC program allows a maximum tax credit of $6,557.

The CTC initiative would correct the inconsistency that in Puerto Rico such benefit can be requested -by filling out the federal form - only by families with three or more children.

Under Neal's bill, federal funding for the two credits would go to the Treasury Department, which would be in charge of distributing the benefits to the island's residents. González said that estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation place the impact of CTC on the island at $280 million annually.

Under the federal program, a taxpayer can claim up to $2,000 per dependent child as a tax credit, depending on their income.

González is confident that the House will pass the bill, which would help "initiate lobbying in the Senate," controlled by Republicans.

The Board overseeing the island´s public finances and which will supervise any government plan seeking access to federal subsidies issued a statement welcoming the bill and adding that it “would provide federal funding to enable Puerto Rico to expand its newly reinstated local Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).”

In stressing that Puerto Rico has a low labor force participation (41 percent), the Board said that “the new credit is still relatively small and thus will likely have only a modest impact.”

The congressional Task Force on Economic Development in Puerto Rico, created by PROMESA, submitted a report in December 2016 supporting the access of island residents to the CTC. But it did not reach a consensus on the EITC.

Opposition to the EITC came especially from the then chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, now former Republican senator Orrin Hatch (Utah). In December 2017 and as part of the debate of the federal tax reform, Hatch also blocked the island's access to the CTC.

A spokeswoman for Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Florida), who has favored CTC for Puerto Rico, said yesterday that the lawmaker supports that initiative. But instead of the EITC, he will defend his bill, called "Employment," which seeks to help private companies subsidize the wages of workers who earn less than $10 an hour.

Rubio's legislation seeks to set the minimum wage of a worker at $5 per hour, but conditioned on the federal government subsidizing an additional payment of $2.50 to guarantee that he obtains an income higher than the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Rossana Torres, director of the CNE's Washington office said that conversations they had in the U.S. Senate suggest that "without discussing this particular bill, I think there is an appetite to provide some measure for Puerto Rico, however, we were not given certainty.”