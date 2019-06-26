Amid controversies unleashed by the federal investigation on alleged corruption in the government, Ricardo Rosselló Nevares described himself as an "honest" and "faithful" man and made the second ousting of the week, this time Angela Ávila Marrero resigned as head of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA).

Meanwhile, Raúl Maldonado Nieves, son of the now former chief financial officer (CFO) Raúl Maldonado Gautier, insisted that the governor ordered the firm BDO Puerto Rico to conceal information on the use and distribution of aid received through the Unidos por Puerto Rico initiative, led by the Office of First Lady Beatriz Rosselló. The intention, Maldonado Nieves said, was to protect the governor's wife.

This, according to Maldonado Nieves, happened during a meeting he allegedly witnessed along with his father at La Fortaleza. Maldonado Nieves, who a few months ago was involved in a scandal for holding contracts with entities which, in turn, did business with his father in the Treasury Department, also spoke about some checks in drawers in the Governor's Mansion, which the governor denied.

"I'm mad that (the feds) knock on my door because the folder is here, let them take it," Maldonado Nieves reacted in a radio interview (WKAQ 580).

El Nuevo Día made several unsuccessful attempts to get an interview with Maldonado Nieves.

"These incoherent expressions are totally false. I repeat. These incoherent expressions are totally false. Attacking my wife Beatriz on the issue of Unidos por Puerto Rico is simply an act of bad faith," Rosselló Nevares reacted in an improvised press conference where he answered three questions from the press.

The governor admitted that he met with BDO Puerto Rico executives at La Fortaleza, but rejected asking for any change in any audit process.

He also said his wife was only a spokesperson of the organization and not an administrator of the donations.

"I hope to close this chapter of libelous accusations, of these accusations that are slander, that is not only against me but against my family… I tell the people of Puerto Rico, I have thousands of failures and I might make mistakes, but I am an honest and integral man, and I proudly take it," he added.

"It makes me very sad that a job that was done every day, 24 hours, for the sake of thousands of families that were affected after Irma and María, is unjustly stained with an unfounded attack," said the first lady in written statements.

"The insinuation that he makes about Unidos por Puerto Rico has no grounds," Beatriz Rosselló added.

In his defense, the governor appealed to the sacrifice his family has made at La Fortaleza. He said, for example, that his wife, while pregnant with their youngest child, "instead of lying in bed," devoted her time to look for help for the victims of Hurricane María as part of Unidos por Puerto Rico.

However, during the press conference, the governor did not answer whether he would take a polygraph test, as Maldonado Nieves challenged him to. Nor did he explain why he ousted his CFO just as he was denouncing an "institutional mafia" within the Treasury Department, which could be seen as a defense of the public interest.

Yesterday, also former Treasury Secretary Teresita Fuentes, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, said that when she resigned as head of that agency in January, she informed the governor about some concerns she had regarding how operations in that entity were handled.

An official change of mind

Just five days ago, when La Fortaleza publicly reacted to requests by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the government reiterated its support to Maldonado Gautier, who was the government CFO, head the Office of Management and Budget and the Treasury Secretary.

That trust was violated on Monday, when Maldonado Gautier denounced an "institutional mafia" within the Treasury Department in a radio interview. The governor said the now former Treasury secretary had had not informed him about this problem and that he no longer trusted him.

After ousting him, the governor publicly asked Maldonado Gautier and his son to go to the Prosecutor's office to bring all they have about corruption in the Treasury.

"I don't trust the Justice Department," said Maldonado Nieves, who repeated insults against the governor on social media.

"The FBI should investigate everything, read the messages, read everything and tell me if it doesn't come from Fortaleza," Maldonado Nieves insisted in referring to the issues his father was allegedly facing in the government.

An appointment with the Justice Department

Tuesday at noon, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said she summoned her former colleague and former Chief of Staff (a position Maldonado Gautier held for seven months) to testify on Friday. She indicated that they are also preparing to summon Maldonado´s son regarding the accusations he made against the governor which will happen next week.

"In conversations with the Prosecutor General (Olga Castellón), we decided that the prosecutor assigned to the case will be waiting for Raúl Maldonado, officially summoned for Friday morning," the Secretary said.

"The former secretary's son will have a different treatment since the allegations have nothing to do with what the former secretary said, but in the same way, we are also going to request his appearance," Vázquez said and added that she would not rule out summoning Rosselló Nevares if necessary.

She also said that they “want that information to emerge and that it be taken under oath so that an investigation can be initiated." According to the Justice Secretary, the agency cannot just go to the Treasury Department to start investigations without a sworn statement.

It seems that they expect Maldonado Gautier to reveal to local prosecutors the information about government corruption he shared with FBI agents in Washington D.C.

Maldonado Gautier said Monday that he had been subject of extortion and said he detected alleged illegal activities by high-level Treasury employees including influence peddling, issuing false licenses, destroying documents and accessing private taxpayer data.

"We were surprised because, despite the communication we had with Mr. Maldonado, we were never informed that he was the victim of a crime of extortion, which is a very serious crime for a public official," the Justice Secretary said.

Vázquez indicated that if the investigation they are initiating has connections with a federal investigation, as Maldonado Gautier said, they will refer their findings to the U.S. Justice Department. She added that the prosecutors work will not be affected by the fact that one of the possible people involved were Rosselló Nevares.

The investigation

El Nuevo Día revealed last Thursday that the FBI is investigating BDO Puerto Rico's contracts in different government entities, including the Treasury and Education departments and the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA).

The requests for information focused on Alberto Velázquez Piñol, a subcontractor of the BDO Puerto Rico with different roles in several the New Progressive Party (PNP) administrations.

That investigation resulted in Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi appearing last Monday before a grand jury in the Puerto Rico District Federal Court.

Yesterday, in an aside with El Nuevo Día, Llerandi said that federal authorities, in addition to requesting documents, asked about the roles of Velázquez Piñol, such as that in the Health area of the Frente por Puerto Rico (Front for Puerto Rico) initiative, which seeks to advance Puerto Rican causes in the U.S. capital.

"The questions were mostly regarding the health area," Llerandi said.

Resignation in PRHIA

Yesterday, as a consequence of the federal investigation, the head of PRHIA, Angela Ávila Marrero resigned. Just a few days ago, Ávila Marrero was representing the government of Puerto Rico before the U.S. Congress during a hearing on Medicare and Medicaid in the territories.

"Today (yesterday), I accepted the resignation of the executive director of PRHIA Angela Ávila Marrero, effective immediately," Llerandi said in a written statement issued after the interview with El Nuevo Día.

PRHIA deputy director Yolanda García Lugo will direct the agency on an interim basis. Llerandi said La Fortaleza will soon recommend a new person to lead PRHIA.

Deputy chief of staff, Erik Rolón, explained that the official resigned to "avoid unnecessary distractions."

On Thursday, Ávila Marrero confirmed that PRHIA had received requests for information as part of the federal investigation into government corruption.

The official then avoided comments on the investigation as it was a confidential matter and was surprised by unofficial reports alleging her house was raided, a matter she did not categorically deny.

"She expressed her desire to leave the agency. That's the information I have," Rolón said.

The deputy secretary took the opportunity to ask all government officials who feel they cannot carry out their functions without distractions, to inform La Fortaleza. "We need a committed team... If anyone can't continue without distractions, they should report it immediately," he said.

Llerandi, meanwhile, said the governor was evaluating the situation and did not rule out further cabinet changes in July. "There is an evaluation in the execution and decisions will probably be made in July," he said.

The transition process in OMB

The transition has already begun in OMB, where the staff of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) arrived early yesterday to begin with the changes.

It was originally considered as a federal intervention. However, FAFAA executive director Christian Sobrino, whom yesterday was appointed as acting director of OGP, confirmed to El Nuevo Día that it was the beginning of the formal transition process. "It is a regular transition process," Sobrino said.

The official, who also represents the governor before the Oversight Board, acknowledged that these scandals could have a negative impact on Puerto Rico's projection in the U.S. capital markets and in political circles.

"In terms of the projection of Puerto Rico, it has to be addressed. Obviously, Puerto Rico, therefore, the fiscal situation and what happened with the hurricanes, has a much broader projection than before... That is something that, I at least, on the fiscal side, have already touched base with officials with whom we were already talking regularly in Washington," he said.

Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko did not comment on the controversies. Resident Commissioner in Washington D.C., Jenniffer González Colón, meanwhile, expressed "extreme concern" regarding these recent events. A White House spokesman, where yesterday a petition was started on the White House’s website asking to remove Rosselló Nevares as Governor of Puerto Rico, referred any reaction to the Justice Department.

"As a matter of public policy, the department generally neither confirms nor denies when an issue is under investigation," a spokeswoman said.

In San Juan, the U.S. District Attorney's Office spokeswoman also refused to comment.