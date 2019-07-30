Triple-S Salud insurance company confirmed yesterday that they hired the services of Elías Sánchez Sifonte - lobbyist and Ricardo Rosselló Nevares former campaign director - through the firm Wolf Popper, where he works.

In the response to the House Health Committee investigating the payments to the government health plan (PSG, Spanish acronym) providers, Triple-S also reported that defendant Alberto Velázquez Piñol participated in meetings related to Vital's Request for Proposals (RFP) process and that he was part of the “contracting process” of PSG insurers. In both cases, the executive was representing the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA).

In a 15-page letter, Triple-S Salud explained that, as part of the Vital plan, they receive about $57.7 million in monthly premiums and that the company complied with the RFP process for the government health plan.

The letter signed by Triple-S chief executive officer Roberto García on July 25, states that according to the terms of Vital's request for proposals, Triple-S understands that it complied with all the material requirements of the bidding process.

Ortiz will refer the information to the FBI

The existence of a contractual relationship between Sánchez Sifonte and Vital insurers and the role of Velázquez Piñol in PRHIA´s RFP process was one of the questions asked by representative Jesús Manuel Ortiz during a Health Commission hearing earlier this month. There, all insurance companies except Triple-S answered negatively when Ortiz asked if they had sought the services of Rosselló Nevares' former campaign director. The executive representing Triple-S said she didn't have that information.

Triple-S's letter was a formal response to the House Health Committee's request for information earlier this month.

"I am going to share this information with the U.S. Attorney´s Office and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigations) given the investigations everyone knows about," Ortiz said.

Sources say federal authorities are investigating the process followed by PRHIA to implement the Vital Plan, in which Velázquez Piñol and the now accused and former administrator of that agency, Ángela Ávila Marrero, played a key role. According to sources, Velázquez Piñol – despite alleged objections from Ávila Marrero - would have requested or sought that an insurance company continued in Vital's bidding process. This even though it did not comply with the requirements and dates set in the RFP.

According to Triple-S's letter, although they consulted several issues with Sánchez Sifonte as part of the contract with Wolf Popper LLP, the lawyer did not participate in meetings between Triple-S and PRHIA.

"Dates of the contract awarded (to Sánchez Sifonte and Wolf Popper) and dates for Vital's bidding match perfectly", assured Ortiz.

PRHIA formally called for Vital RFP process in February 2018 and, in July that year, announced the insurers selected: First Medical, Molina Healthcare, MMM Multihealth, Mennonite Health Plan, and Triple-S.