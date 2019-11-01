Natural Resources and Environmental Resources Secretary Tania Vázquez´resignation caused by public indignation over outrageous contracts in that agency that shares very questionable circumstances with the Legislature, has to be understood for what it is, a very shy step within slow management reorganization processes in Puerto Rico.

It cost Vázquez her job to have authorized questionable contracts to relatives of Capitol Superintendent José Jerón Muñiz Lasalle.

The price remains extremely high for Puerto Ricans: the administrative havoc in the environmental agency highlights once again the influence of private contractors in cronyism schemes with uncertain or even null results that bleed the island’s limited resources. Such degradation exacerbates fiscal impoverishment and undermines the reputation of Puerto Rican public institutions before the people, authorities responsible for the flow of federal funds and investors.

The list of attacks on public funds has been shamefully long this term. Federal authorities have already charged officials or are investigating the Department of Education and the Health Services Administration in issues related to contractor Alberto Velázquez Piñol; the Senate ghost employees case has already been proved in court; those possible criminal acts that forced Guillermo Miranda to resign as representative; and allegations of irregular hiring in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Other incidents under scrutiny include contents from the chat that led Ricardo Rosselló Nevares to resign this summer. Not far back was the influence scheme led by Popular Democratic Party (PPD) government contractor Anaudi Hernández.

All this shows vulnerability and indifference to a political interests pattern in different government administrations. The lack of scruples of elected leaders and high-ranking trusted officials could be a bad companion.

It is also of great concern that months ago, legislative leaders and the former governor knew of inquiries surrounding Vázquez and Muñiz Lasalle. It is unacceptable that no corrective action had been taken at the executive level. Legislative leaders must explain why they did not investigate. It is a volume of contracts granted to the same companies or their affiliates, directed by people with direct access to the legislative leadership.

Officials who knew of possible irregularities did not inform the authorities investigating or Puerto Rico about what was happening with the contracts. In this lack of transparency, people lose due to delays in fiscal solutions, job creation and better services.

We do emphasize: Vázquez's resignation is not enough. It still remains to see what decision if any, Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz will make regarding the Capitol Superintendent, who is reportedly being investigated along with Vázquez. It is the duty of oversight and law and order authorities, as well as the legislative leadership and the Puerto Rican central government to reverse their deficit in their duty to comply with and strengthen the laws and regulations that govern public procurement. Investigations must be fully completed so that anyone who has acted or continues to act against the public interest will be held accountable for their actions.

Many of these instances show how the leadership of agency heads is questioned when that role is taken by external contractors or advisors, contrary to healthy administrative practices. Lack of adequate expertise to run a specialized entity can create circumstances for contamination of duties between the head of the agency and the advisors. Vázquez, for example, lacked known environmental expertise. It is up to the authorities to exercise the strictest criteria when choosing their trusted team.