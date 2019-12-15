Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González said yesterday that whatever scenario Puerto Rico faces in Medicaid funding, the program will receive enough funds to support and maintain the Health Reform.

During the annual convention of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico, González admitted that although the U.S. Senate and the House approved measures that would allow the island to receive about $ 12 billion over the next four federal fiscal years, none of them is final. That’s because the measures are part of the negotiations between congressional leaders over fiscal year 2020 budget agreement.

"The House has its version and the Senate has another," González said.

The Commissioner was referring to the bipartisan agreement the leadership of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee reached a few days ago seeking to promote legislation that would allow to allocate up to $ 11,869 billion in Medicaid funds to Puerto Rico over the next four fiscal years while imposing new controls on the use of that money. The agreement was between the Senate Finance Committee Chairman Republican Charles Grassley (Iowa) and Democrat Ron Wyden (Oregon).

Under this agreement, the federal contribution for Medicaid services in Puerto Rico would increase from 55 to 76 percent, and the $ 375 million annual cap on Medicaid funds imposed by permanent law will be eliminated. González said yesterday that this agreement is the one she promoted and the only one that has U.S. President Donald Trump´s endorsement.

Meanwhile, in July, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, after agreeing on strict oversight measures over the use of funds sent to the government of Puerto Rico, unanimously approved a bill that would allow the island to allocate $ 12 billion in Medicaid funds over the next four federal fiscal years. That legislation would increase the federal Medicaid service contribution to 83 percent over the first two years and 76 percent during 2022 and 2023.

However, despite the existence of these two bills, González insisted that there could be a third possibility if both bodies disagreed which would lead to renew the temporary resolution to extend the use of federal funding for the Medicaid program in Puerto Rico to 100 percent. Such extension, she said, would be from December 20 through February, when an agreement in Congress is expected and they will allocate more funds to the local Medicaid program.

She also referred to a fourth scenario if instead of allocating a four-year funding package for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program, they approved annual allocations, as has usually happened.

"With God´s help, we’re going to make it," she said while insisting that any of these four scenarios could be possible.

On the other hand, González said yesterday that if she could vote, she would not recommend an impeachment process against President Trump, since it is purely an action by the Democratic Party to affect his political future.

"I can't afford to get involved in that controversy," she said, reiterating that the Senate would not approve the U.S. House decision against Trump.

González also said she is interested in filing a bill this week to grant a one-year moratorium on the implementation of the ban on cockfight which would be implemented as of December 20 in Puerto Rico and the other territories. The idea, she said, is to study the economic impact that this measure would have and specify how to address these birds' situation.

"I know this is uphill and difficult," she acknowledged.

El Nuevo Día learned that any moratorium would have to be included in the potential budget agreement.