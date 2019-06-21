"I'm honored to have been nominated."

That's how Steven Muldrow reacted to the announcement that President Donald Trump had nominated him to head the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Puerto Rico.

Now, the U.S. Senate has to approve his appointment.

"If I am confirmed by the Senate, it will be an honor and a privilege to serve as the U.S District Attorney for Puerto Rico," Muldrow told El Nuevo Día in written statements.

Muldrow will replace Rosa Emilia Rodríguez Vélez, who recently announced that she will retire after nearly four decades as U.S District Attorney.

"U.S. District Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodríguez Vélez congratulates U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow on his appointment to head the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of Puerto Rico," said Lymarie Llovet, spokeswoman for that federal office on the island.

She also noted that while working in Puerto Rico, Muldrow successfully prosecuted multiple drug trafficking organizations and described his record as "flawless."

Both Muldrow and Rodríguez Vélez indicated that they will not offer further comments on this issue as the confirmation process is pending.

Meanwhile, U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico Chief Judge Gustavo Gelpí said that, if confirmed, and given his experience and career, Muldrow is more than qualified for the District Attorney position in Puerto Rico.

He noted he has known Muldrow since he arrived in Puerto Rico in the 1990s, then they were on different sides and that he then ran for his courtroom when he was a federal Magistrate.

"He was always an upstanding and well-prepared prosecutor and a very nice person. He also made an effort to learn to speak correct Spanish," Gelpí told El Nuevo Día, recalling that he also received good comments about Muldrow from judges in Florida.

Gelpí said that "the position brings more gray hair and many long days and nights. However, Attorney Muldrow is a career prosecutor, who shows his dedication and eagerness for law and order to be respected," he added.

Stephen Muldrow currently serves as Assistant United States Attorney in the Middle District of Florida, having previously served as the Office’s Acting United States Attorney, First Assistant United States Attorney, and Chief of the Major Crimes Section. Muldrow previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Puerto for six years, under the leadership of Guillermo Gil Bonar.

Several former prosecutors who worked with Muldrow on the island highlighted his good qualities.

Former U.S. Attorney Osvaldo Carlo also recalled that Muldrow became familiar with local culture and social issues.

"He is a connoisseur of Puerto Rico. He's no stranger to the office here. He doesn't need to familiarize himself. He can start working the day after he arrives," Carlo said.

"It seems to me that the federal Justice Department wanted to bring someone who knows Puerto Rico, but without ties here due to the investigations looming," he added. "Behind the scenes, they say that this is a factor to consider, to bring a person without local ties," Carlo said.

Meanwhile, former U.S. Attorney Ignacio Rivera considered that in addition to the merits in Muldrow's career, especially in the prosecution of violent criminal organizations, he added that "he has been away for more than a decade," so he would come free of local "political contamination."

"I can speculate that I see the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) in this appointment... No wonder Douglas Leff (FBI special agent in charge on the island) is one of those who had something to say in this appointment," he theorized.

Former U.S. Attorney María Domínguez said Muldrow "always seemed to be a capable and responsible person, a good career prosecutor."

Domínguez also recalled that of her 20 years as a federal attorney, she was Rodríguez Velez's assistant prosecutor for eight years.

In that sense, she noted that Rodríguez Vélez is retiring leaving very high standards at the head of the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Puerto Rico. "If she is going to be replaced for whatever reason, it must be with a competent person that lives up to the work she has done," she said.