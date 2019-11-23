Washington - The Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Products Association (MMAPA) asked Congress to avoid more uncertainty regarding Medicaid funding and penalties that may be included in an upcoming allocation to the Puerto Rican government, whose health plan depends on the federal program.

In a letter sent to the leaders of the committees with jurisdiction over the Medicaid program, MMAPA recalled that “the American citizens of Puerto Rico receive the lowest per-capita federal Medicaid funding in the country because the program is subject to statutory caps on both its FMAP and total funding,” require a long-term funding solution.

Congressional committees leaders are considering measures including allocations that can fluctuate between $9,814 billion and $12,000 billion over 4 years, but - especially after the most recent corruption cases - with strict controls on the island's government.

Among the oversight measures in Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley's draft legislation, for example, include forensic audits and the potential for penalties that could reduce up to 50 percent of the island's allocations. Grassley's draft proposes a total of $9,814 billion for fiscal years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, with a federal contribution of 70 percent for Medicaid services.

"The possibility of significant reductions in overall funding will create enormous uncertainty for our members, providers, and others in the health care community, not to mention disruptions in access to care for the beneficiaries we are privileged to serve," said MMAPA in a letter dated November 19 and signed by the association´s executives led its president James O'Drobinak.