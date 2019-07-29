With just five days before Ricardo Rosselló Nevares leaves office, Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez said yesterday that she has no interest in occupying the position of Governor.”

This is situation unveils conflicts and negotiations within the New Progressive Party (PNP) over determining who will succeed the governor.

"I have no interest in being governor. It is a constitutional opinion. I hope that the governor identifies and submits a candidate for the position of Secretary of State before August 2 and I have told him so," Vázquez said in a tweet on yesterday.

Almost immediately after Rosselló Nevares announced his resignation last week, Vázquez warned, in written statements, that "if necessary," she was "willing to assume the historic mandate" as provided for in Law 7-1952, which establishes the order of succession.

"She is not interested in completing the term, nor does she have any political aspirations," said a source about the Secretary of Justice.

Today, at 5:00 p.m., there will be a demonstration against Vázquez at the gates of the Justice Department.

Under Puerto Rico’s constitution, the secretary of state succeeds the governor, but since that position is vacant the Justice Secretary is next in line. If Vázquez decided to step down, Education Secretary Eligio Hernández Pérez would become governor because Treasury Secretary Franciso Parés is not old enough for the position.

Although Vázquez´s expressions may be the result of public pressure, they really unveil tension between two of the PNP's main figures: Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González.

According to sources, they are both interested in replacing Rosselló Nevares, which could happen if one of them were appointed and confirmed as Secretary of State on or before August 2.

El Nuevo Día learned that there were different names recommended from inside and outside the island's current political scenario, but none has convinced Rosselló Nevares.

In that context, the names of Rivera Schatz and González top the list.

Rivera Schatz has political experience and has strong support among senators, representatives and most PNP mayors. González, sources say, is supported by her extensive knowledge of Washington networks and her academic background to deal with the island´s complex debt issues and economy, as well as by the support of la Palma (PNP) members who voted her for Congress with more votes than Rosselló Nevares himself.

In this transition process, the governor has sought the support of a group including former representative Leo Díaz, former Chief of Staff Ricardo Llerandi, former executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) Carlos Mercader, lobbyist Manny Ortiz and Anthony Maceira, who yesterday resigned as Public Affairs Secretary and remains as Director of the Ports Authority.

At the moment, the senatorial leader seems to lead the list.

"This is a fight between Jenniffer González and Thomas Rivera Schatz, and the sad thing is that the governor doesn't feel like appointing anyone either. Ricardo is leaving a headless government," a source said.

He acknowledged that the situation is serious and that everything will depend on the governor's will to negotiate. "Wanda is astute because she knows that if she accepts, leaks will continue,” the source said.

Throughout these years, both Vázquez and Rosselló Nevares had clashes with the Senate president. Rivera Schatz questioned Vázquez for not investigating irregularities with several cargo containers with supplies for the victims of Hurricane María, as well as her actions regarding a WhatsApp chat that involved public officials and triggered the resignation of many of them.

As for Rosselló, Rivera Schatz, among other things, stopped his two attempts to eliminate Law 80 of unjust dismissal, which the governor had negotiated with the Oversight Board.

However, another source indicated that the criteria to appoint a Secretary of State is set to find a person who does not have political aspirations, which is the case of González and Rivera Schatz.

According to another source, González and Rivera Schatz seem to be the only two pieces left of the PNP game to complete this term.

Although former Senate President Kenneth McClintock has the support of la Palma leadership, his name has been virtually ruled out for the secretary of state position because in 2005 he curbed former Governor Pedro Rosselló Gonzalez´s intentions to lead the Senate.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pierlussi, former Resident Commissioner and past primary contender for governor against Rosselló Nevares is also out the equation because of his ties to the Oversight Board.

According to the same source, Bayamón Mayor Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz is not out of the list but feels uncertain about Rosselló Nevares' resignation not being effective Friday.

Yesterday, the Senate president received the support of the Firefighters Union to be the governor as of August 2.

"We have decided to support the president of the Senate on the grounds that he has been a consistent ally of the workers in the Legislature," said José Tirado García, president of the union.

Meanwhile, last week he met with a group of religious leaders at the Leopoldo Figueroa hall and with Puerto Rico´s union leaders.

Rosselló's resignation came as a result of 12 consecutive days of protests following the leak of a profane and offensive chat between the governor, public officials, and advisors, targetting different sectors and discussing administrative issues and communication strategies.

Appointment must go through the sieve

Constitutional lawyer Carlos Ramos said the appointment must be confirmed by the Puerto Rico House and Senate before Friday at 5:00 p.m. when Rossello Nevares' resignation becomes effective. An extraordinary session should be convened.

"Not only would he be a governor we haven't elected, but he hasn't gone through the Legislative Assembly. Choosing an interim governor in this context, I think, would imply a very serious problem for democracy and for the separation of powers," the lawyer said.